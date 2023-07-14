Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$60.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 0.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CRHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|71.62%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|65.07%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|74.09%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|77.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|85.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|CRHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|58.95%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|50.66%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|69.55%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.9%
|2.6%
|73.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|84.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|CRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRHSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.8 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|87.34%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|3396
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.6%
|103.2%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRHSX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|N/A
|CRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.08%
|18.10%
|51.88%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|42.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|369.54%
|N/A
|CRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRHSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.37%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|65.35%
|CRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRHSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|N/A
|CRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Constance Christian, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Prior to joining CBIS, Ms. Christian was employed at Wespath Benefits and Investments since 2016 where she held the title Manager, Fixed Income. Ms. Christian started her career in investment management at Brinson Partners as a portfolio manager managing assets for institutional clients (1991-1998). Following her employment at Brinson Partners, she was a portfolio manager at ABN AMRO Asset Management (2001-2006) also managing institutional assets. Ms. Christian then taught high school mathematics at William Howard Taft High School (2007-2016). Ms. Christian holds a BSBA-Finance from the Xavier University, an MBA - Finance from Xavier University and an MA in Mathematics Education from DePaul University. Ms. Christian is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Hoa Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. Ms. Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director with the Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Hoa brings over 25 years of experience in prominent consulting and asset management firms. Ms. Quach’s prior experience includes principal, manager research consultant at Mercer, manager of quantitative research, investment office for the University of Chicago, senior portfolio analyst/portfolio manager at Duff & Phelps Investment Management and a consultant at Ibboston Associates. Ms. Quach holds a BBA in Finance and Business Economics (Cum Laude) from the University of Notre Dame, and a MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Timothy E. Smith Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since 2013. Mr. Smith joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1992. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager specializing in short-duration investing, including money market, enhanced cash, LIBOR, and short-term bond portfolios. He is chair of the firm’s Short Duration Strategy Group and is a member of the Error Resolution Council and the Financial Reserves Management Team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
