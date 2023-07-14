Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.1%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.07 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies, but may invest in common stocks of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Value Index ranged from $136.3 million to $1.8 trillion with a weighted average market capitalization of $169.1 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 1000 Value Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in value stocks. Value stocks are stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the intrinsic value of the company.
The Fund generally expects to hold approximately 25 to 35 stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, and may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions. The Fund may also lend its securities to financial institutions (typically brokers, dealers, and banks) to generate income for the Fund.
Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. Such assessments are made through the analysis of a company’s financial statements, products and services, industry position and conditions, and other factors. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection and also by maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings.
Responsible Investing. The portfolio managers seek to invest in companies that manage environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by the investment adviser. The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.
|Period
|CRFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|40.38%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|22.39%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|CRFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.07 M
|1 M
|151 B
|98.76%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|1727
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.0%
|99.2%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|N/A
|CRFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.04%
|45.41%
|57.44%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|61.61%
|CRFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CRFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|CRFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.44%
|CRFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CRFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|CRFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Bradley Galko is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s value team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the industrials and materials sectors. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2013. Brad began his career in the investment management industry in 1991. Before joining Eaton Vance, Brad was a vice president and senior equity analyst at Pioneer Investment Management. Previously, he was a vice president and senior equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. Brad earned a B.B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Aaron Dunn is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of value equity on Eaton Vance’s value team, where he also serves as a portfolio manager. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the energy sector. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2012. Aaron began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, Aaron was a senior equity analyst for Pioneer Global Asset Management. He was previously affiliated with Invesco and U.S. Global Investors. Aaron earned a B.S. from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
