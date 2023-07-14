Home
Trending ETFs

CRFIX (Mutual Fund)

CRFIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.07 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Focused Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Research and Management
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    485000
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradley Galko

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies, but may invest in common stocks of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Value Index ranged from $136.3 million to $1.8 trillion with a weighted average market capitalization of $169.1 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 1000 Value Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in value stocks. Value stocks are stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the intrinsic value of the company.  

The Fund generally expects to hold approximately 25 to 35 stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, and may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions. The Fund may also lend its securities to financial institutions (typically brokers, dealers, and banks) to generate income for the Fund.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below.  The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions.  In selecting securities, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value.  Such assessments are made through the analysis of a company’s financial statements, products and services, industry position and conditions, and other factors.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.  The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection and also by maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings.

Responsible Investing. The portfolio managers seek to invest in companies that manage environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by the investment adviser.  The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.

Read More

CRFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -13.6% 215.2% 40.38%
1 Yr 8.9% -58.6% 197.5% 22.39%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -13.6% 215.2% 38.34%
1 Yr 8.9% -58.6% 197.5% 19.39%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CRFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRFIX Category Low Category High CRFIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.07 M 1 M 151 B 98.76%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 1727 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 2.1 K 32.3 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.0% 99.2% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRFIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 28.02% 125.26% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% N/A

CRFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 57.44%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 61.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.50% 61.61%

Sales Fees

CRFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

CRFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRFIX Category Low Category High CRFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 59.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRFIX Category Low Category High CRFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradley Galko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Bradley Galko is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s value team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the industrials and materials sectors. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2013. Brad began his career in the investment management industry in 1991. Before joining Eaton Vance, Brad was a vice president and senior equity analyst at Pioneer Investment Management. Previously, he was a vice president and senior equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. Brad earned a B.B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston.

Aaron Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Aaron Dunn is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of value equity on Eaton Vance’s value team, where he also serves as a portfolio manager. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the energy sector. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2012. Aaron began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, Aaron was a senior equity analyst for Pioneer Global Asset Management. He was previously affiliated with Invesco and U.S. Global Investors. Aaron earned a B.S. from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

