Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies, but may invest in common stocks of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Value Index ranged from $306 million to $1.2 trillion with a weighted average market capitalization of $151.2 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 1000 Value Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in value stocks. Value stocks are stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the intrinsic value of the company.

The Fund generally expects to hold approximately 25 to 35 stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, and may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions. The Fund may also lend its securities to financial institutions (typically brokers, dealers, and banks) to generate income for the Fund.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. Such assessments are made through the analysis of a company’s financial statements, products and services, industry position and conditions, and other factors. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection and also by maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings.

Responsible Investing. The portfolio managers seek to invest in companies that manage environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by the investment adviser. Pursuant to the Principles, the investment adviser seeks to identify companies and other issuers that operate in a manner that is consistent with or promotes environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, equitable societies and respect for human rights, and accountable governance and transparency. The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.