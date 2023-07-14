Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Credit Strategies Fund

CREDX | Fund

$8.62

-

8.66%

$0.75

2.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

CREDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Credit Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Keenan

Fund Description

CREDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CREDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -5.8% 8.3% 81.29%
1 Yr 0.8% -12.8% 9.4% 74.15%
3 Yr -4.4%* -6.4% 59.5% 98.91%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CREDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -22.9% 5.1% 96.17%
2021 -2.2% -6.3% 5.4% 99.64%
2020 0.6% -4.9% 57.4% 6.37%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CREDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -5.8% 8.3% 78.84%
1 Yr 0.8% -12.8% 24.7% 71.86%
3 Yr -4.4%* -6.4% 59.5% 98.91%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CREDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -22.9% 5.1% 96.17%
2021 -2.2% -6.3% 5.4% 99.64%
2020 0.6% -4.9% 57.4% 6.37%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CREDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CREDX Category Low Category High CREDX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 26.3 M 13.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 1358 12 1447 2.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 -1.1 M -191 M 2.54 B 98.60%
Weighting of Top 10 34.69% 4.6% 91.9% 6.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  2. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  3. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  4. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  5. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  6. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  7. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  8. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  9. Ssb Loc 18.09%
  10. Ssb Loc 18.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CREDX % Rank
Bonds 		82.99% 28.71% 161.82% 91.96%
Cash 		12.65% -61.90% 53.95% 16.08%
Convertible Bonds 		3.77% 0.00% 5.51% 1.40%
Stocks 		0.60% 0.00% 26.82% 26.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 72.73%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 78.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CREDX % Rank
Corporate 		80.64% 0.00% 141.23% 91.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.03% 0.00% 54.60% 23.43%
Securitized 		5.45% 0.00% 91.68% 9.82%
Government 		1.74% 0.00% 4.12% 2.81%
Derivative 		0.14% 0.00% 7.03% 17.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 60.70%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CREDX % Rank
Non US 		57.12% 0.00% 84.20% 2.80%
US 		25.87% 14.05% 128.23% 97.90%

CREDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CREDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.12% 0.01% 15.84% 17.83%
Management Fee 1.17% 0.00% 1.89% 92.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

CREDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CREDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CREDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 4.00% 215.00% 44.65%

CREDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CREDX Category Low Category High CREDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.66% 0.00% 8.99% 7.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CREDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CREDX Category Low Category High CREDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.30% 1.77% 10.22% 9.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CREDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CREDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Keenan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Delbos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.

Jeffrey Cucunato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Jeffrey Cucunato, Managing Director, is a member of the US Bonds Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. He is the lead manager for the Investment Grade Corporates and Long Duration Portfolio Team. Prior to joining the corporate bond team, Mr. Cucunato focused on interest rate products, including government and agency securities. He was also involved in the day-to-day management of BlackRock's inflation-linked bond portfolios. Mr. Cucunato joined the Portfolio Management Group in 1997. He began his career at BlackRock in 1995 as an analyst in the Account Management Group, working with international clients and alternative investments.

Patrick Wolfe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Patrick Wolfe, Managing Director, is a member of Blackrock’s Global Credit Platform. He is a portfolio manager responsible for US Direct Lending funds, BlackRock Credit Strategies Fund, and middle-market CLOs in the US. Mr. Wolfe joined BlackRock through the acquisition of TCP. At TCP, Mr. Wolfe launched the middle-market CLO platform taking the business to over $1 billion of assets. He also co-led led the development of the firm’s proprietary private credit software platform and was one of the creators of the Direct Lending fund structure designed for insurance company clients. Prior to TCP, Mr. Wolfe was in structured credit at Deutsche Bank for six years focusing on the structuring, issuance, and management of CLOs and other credit strategies. He began his career in 2006 as an accountant at KSJG LLP focused on mortgage banking. Mr. Wolfe earned a B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University in 2006.

Eric Yuan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Managing Director of TCP from 2015 to 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

