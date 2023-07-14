Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 2.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CREDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|81.29%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|74.15%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|98.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CREDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|96.17%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|99.64%
|2020
|0.6%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|6.37%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|CREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CREDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1358
|12
|1447
|2.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-1.1 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|98.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.69%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|6.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CREDX % Rank
|Bonds
|82.99%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|91.96%
|Cash
|12.65%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|16.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.77%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|1.40%
|Stocks
|0.60%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|26.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|72.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|78.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CREDX % Rank
|Corporate
|80.64%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|91.58%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.03%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|23.43%
|Securitized
|5.45%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|9.82%
|Government
|1.74%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|2.81%
|Derivative
|0.14%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|17.48%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|60.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CREDX % Rank
|Non US
|57.12%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|2.80%
|US
|25.87%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|97.90%
|CREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.12%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|17.83%
|Management Fee
|1.17%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|92.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|CREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|CREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|44.65%
|CREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CREDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.66%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|7.77%
|CREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CREDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.30%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|9.89%
|CREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Jeffrey Cucunato, Managing Director, is a member of the US Bonds Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. He is the lead manager for the Investment Grade Corporates and Long Duration Portfolio Team. Prior to joining the corporate bond team, Mr. Cucunato focused on interest rate products, including government and agency securities. He was also involved in the day-to-day management of BlackRock's inflation-linked bond portfolios. Mr. Cucunato joined the Portfolio Management Group in 1997. He began his career at BlackRock in 1995 as an analyst in the Account Management Group, working with international clients and alternative investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Patrick Wolfe, Managing Director, is a member of Blackrock’s Global Credit Platform. He is a portfolio manager responsible for US Direct Lending funds, BlackRock Credit Strategies Fund, and middle-market CLOs in the US. Mr. Wolfe joined BlackRock through the acquisition of TCP. At TCP, Mr. Wolfe launched the middle-market CLO platform taking the business to over $1 billion of assets. He also co-led led the development of the firm’s proprietary private credit software platform and was one of the creators of the Direct Lending fund structure designed for insurance company clients. Prior to TCP, Mr. Wolfe was in structured credit at Deutsche Bank for six years focusing on the structuring, issuance, and management of CLOs and other credit strategies. He began his career in 2006 as an accountant at KSJG LLP focused on mortgage banking. Mr. Wolfe earned a B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Managing Director of TCP from 2015 to 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
