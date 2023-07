Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry, including REITs. A company is considered to be “principally engaged” in the real estate industry if at least 50% of its gross income or net profits are attributable to the ownership, construction, management or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. The Fund may invest in equity REITs, mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.