Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.5%
1 yr return
-7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$4.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
59.5%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 227.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|54.55%
|1 Yr
|-7.4%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|91.32%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|93.67%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|84.38%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|70.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|77.92%
|2021
|-4.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|87.87%
|2020
|2.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|44.00%
|2019
|2.6%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|49.32%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|50.24%
|Period
|CRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|53.31%
|1 Yr
|-7.4%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|88.84%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|93.51%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|81.31%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|57.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|78.33%
|2021
|-4.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|87.45%
|2020
|2.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|44.00%
|2019
|2.6%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|49.77%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|14.63%
|CRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.14 B
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|5.79%
|Number of Holdings
|189
|2
|3255
|19.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.58 B
|349 K
|12.1 B
|8.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.52%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|67.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDRX % Rank
|Bonds
|61.58%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|16.94%
|Cash
|30.99%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|21.49%
|Other
|5.61%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|29.34%
|Stocks
|1.76%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|91.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|50.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|94.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDRX % Rank
|Real Estate
|98.48%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|3.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.52%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|91.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|99.51%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|99.51%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|99.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDRX % Rank
|US
|1.76%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|90.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|95.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDRX % Rank
|Government
|40.42%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|34.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.12%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|59.09%
|Derivative
|24.72%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|8.26%
|Securitized
|5.03%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|30.17%
|Corporate
|0.72%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|62.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|94.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDRX % Rank
|US
|35.47%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|23.97%
|Non US
|26.11%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|13.22%
|CRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|85.65%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|36.45%
|CRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|227.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|90.31%
|CRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.76%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|2.95%
|CRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|57.02%
|CRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.681
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2018
4.02
4.0%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
