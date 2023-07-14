Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CRDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|97.37%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|91.52%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|52.44%
|2021
|0.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|58.22%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|CRDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|90.94%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|85.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|52.44%
|2021
|0.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|58.06%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|CRDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.13 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|20.20%
|Number of Holdings
|2113
|2
|2736
|0.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|679 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|10.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.96%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|18.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDOX % Rank
|Bonds
|109.40%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|2.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.40%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|15.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.15%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|39.39%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|73.32%
|Other
|-5.42%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|99.56%
|Cash
|-6.52%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|97.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDOX % Rank
|Corporate
|74.19%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|93.99%
|Government
|15.33%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|1.32%
|Securitized
|7.89%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|5.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.58%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|62.76%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|25.22%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|18.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDOX % Rank
|US
|94.43%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|2.20%
|Non US
|14.97%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|28.84%
|CRDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|65.46%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|89.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|1.01%
|CRDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CRDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|N/A
|CRDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.60%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|38.14%
|CRDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CRDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.26%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|90.15%
|CRDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Brian Clapp, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Previously, Mr. Clapp was a senior high yield credit analyst on PGIM Fixed Income’s Credit Research team. He joined Prudential Financial in 2006 from Muzinich & Co. While there, Mr. Clapp held several positions, including portfolio manager for a high yield bond based hedge fund, hedge fund credit analyst, and credit analyst covering the chemical, industrial, and transportation sectors. Earlier at Triton Partners, an institutional high yield fund manager, Mr. Clapp was a credit analyst covering the metals and mining, healthcare, homebuilding, building products and transportation sectors. He received a BS in Finance from Bryant College, and an MS in Computational Finance, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. Mr. Clapp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Robert Spano, CFA, CPA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2007, Mr. Spano was a high yield credit analyst for 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the health, lodging, consumer, gaming, restaurants, and chemical industries. Earlier, he worked as an investment analyst in the Project Finance Unit of Prudential Financial’s private placement group. Mr. Spano also held positions in the internal audit and risk management units of Prudential Securities. He received a BS in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from New York University. Mr. Spano holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Ryan Kelly, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2012, Mr. Kelly was a high yield credit analyst for nearly 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the automotive, energy, and finance sectors. Previously, Mr. Kelly was a senior high yield bond analyst at Muzinich & Company. Earlier, he was a senior associate at PNC Capital Markets/PNC Bank where he worked in the high yield bond, mergers and acquisition (M&A) and loan syndication groups. Mr. Kelly began his career as an investment banker at Chase Manhattan Bank, working on project finance transactions and M&A advisory mandates for the electric power sector. He earned a BA in Economics from Michigan State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Mr. Wagner joined Federated in 1997 as an analyst in the high yield area and has been Senior Investment Analyst and Vice President of Federated Investment Management Company since 2003. Mr. Wagner received his B.S. from Boston College and his M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2021
1.22
1.2%
Tatjana Greil-Castro joined Muzinich in 2007. Tatjana is a Portfolio Manager with 18 years of corporate credit experience. Prior to joining Muzinich, Tatjana worked for Metlife Investments, where she served as an Associate Director of the High Return Unit. Earlier, Tatjana worked as Senior Portfolio Manager in European high yield for Fortis Investments and as a portfolio manager and credit analyst at Legal & General Investment Management. She started her career as a high yield telecom analyst with Merrill Lynch in 1999. She has a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics & Political Science, a Masters from the Kiel Institute of World Economics in Germany, and an M.Sc./B.S. in Economics from the University of Vienna.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Romo is a senior vice president and emerging markets portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a vice president in the emerging markets trading group at Citigroup, focusing on trading hard currency bonds and credit default swaps in Latin America. Mr. Romo was previously an analyst at Sandell Asset Management in New York. He also served as vice president at Morgan Stanley, where he was a trader and a strategist for local currency, local rate and credit derivatives in emerging markets. He began his career as a civil engineer in Mexico. He has 12 years of investment and financial services experience and holds master's degrees in financial engineering from Columbia University and civil engineering from Stanford University. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...