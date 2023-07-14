Mr. Romo is a senior vice president and emerging markets portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a vice president in the emerging markets trading group at Citigroup, focusing on trading hard currency bonds and credit default swaps in Latin America. Mr. Romo was previously an analyst at Sandell Asset Management in New York. He also served as vice president at Morgan Stanley, where he was a trader and a strategist for local currency, local rate and credit derivatives in emerging markets. He began his career as a civil engineer in Mexico. He has 12 years of investment and financial services experience and holds master's degrees in financial engineering from Columbia University and civil engineering from Stanford University. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.