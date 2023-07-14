Home
Six Circles Credit Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
CRDOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.69 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Other (CRDOX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Six Circles Credit Opportunities Fund

CRDOX | Fund

$8.69

$2.13 B

8.60%

$0.75

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Six Circles Credit Opportunities Fund

CRDOX | Fund

$8.69

$2.13 B

8.60%

$0.75

0.81%

CRDOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Six Circles Credit Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Six Circles
  • Inception Date
    Aug 19, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Clapp

Fund Description

CRDOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -7.1% 10.3% 97.37%
1 Yr -0.3% -9.9% 18.7% 91.52%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -33.4% 3.6% 52.44%
2021 0.0% -4.3% 5.4% 58.22%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -14.3% 7.8% 90.94%
1 Yr -0.3% -18.1% 22.2% 85.55%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -33.4% 3.6% 52.44%
2021 0.0% -4.3% 5.4% 58.06%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CRDOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRDOX Category Low Category High CRDOX % Rank
Net Assets 2.13 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 20.20%
Number of Holdings 2113 2 2736 0.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 679 M -492 M 2.55 B 10.83%
Weighting of Top 10 18.96% 3.0% 100.0% 18.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 10.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDOX % Rank
Bonds 		109.40% 0.00% 154.38% 2.62%
Convertible Bonds 		2.40% 0.00% 17.89% 15.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.15% 0.00% 7.09% 39.39%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 73.32%
Other 		-5.42% -63.70% 32.06% 99.56%
Cash 		-6.52% -52.00% 100.00% 97.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDOX % Rank
Corporate 		74.19% 0.00% 129.69% 93.99%
Government 		15.33% 0.00% 99.07% 1.32%
Securitized 		7.89% 0.00% 97.24% 5.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.58% 0.00% 99.98% 62.76%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 45.95% 25.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 18.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDOX % Rank
US 		94.43% 0.00% 150.64% 2.20%
Non US 		14.97% 0.00% 118.12% 28.84%

CRDOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.03% 18.97% 65.46%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.84% 89.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.00% 0.50% 1.01%

Sales Fees

CRDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% N/A

CRDOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRDOX Category Low Category High CRDOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.60% 0.00% 37.22% 38.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRDOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRDOX Category Low Category High CRDOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.26% -2.39% 14.30% 90.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRDOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

CRDOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Clapp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Brian Clapp, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Previously, Mr. Clapp was a senior high yield credit analyst on PGIM Fixed Income’s Credit Research team. He joined Prudential Financial in 2006 from Muzinich & Co. While there, Mr. Clapp held several positions, including portfolio manager for a high yield bond based hedge fund, hedge fund credit analyst, and credit analyst covering the chemical, industrial, and transportation sectors. Earlier at Triton Partners, an institutional high yield fund manager, Mr. Clapp was a credit analyst covering the metals and mining, healthcare, homebuilding, building products and transportation sectors. He received a BS in Finance from Bryant College, and an MS in Computational Finance, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. Mr. Clapp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Spano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Robert Spano, CFA, CPA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2007, Mr. Spano was a high yield credit analyst for 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the health, lodging, consumer, gaming, restaurants, and chemical industries. Earlier, he worked as an investment analyst in the Project Finance Unit of Prudential Financial’s private placement group. Mr. Spano also held positions in the internal audit and risk management units of Prudential Securities. He received a BS in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from New York University. Mr. Spano holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.

David Delbos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.

Mitchell Garfin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.

Ryan Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Ryan Kelly, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2012, Mr. Kelly was a high yield credit analyst for nearly 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the automotive, energy, and finance sectors. Previously, Mr. Kelly was a senior high yield bond analyst at Muzinich & Company. Earlier, he was a senior associate at PNC Capital Markets/PNC Bank where he worked in the high yield bond, mergers and acquisition (M&A) and loan syndication groups. Mr. Kelly began his career as an investment banker at Chase Manhattan Bank, working on project finance transactions and M&A advisory mandates for the electric power sector. He earned a BA in Economics from Michigan State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Steven Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Steven Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mr. Wagner joined Federated in 1997 as an analyst in the high yield area and has been Senior Investment Analyst and Vice President of Federated Investment Management Company since 2003. Mr. Wagner received his B.S. from Boston College and his M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

Tatjana Greil-Castro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Tatjana Greil-Castro joined Muzinich in 2007. Tatjana is a Portfolio Manager with 18 years of corporate credit experience. Prior to joining Muzinich, Tatjana worked for Metlife Investments, where she served as an Associate Director of the High Return Unit. Earlier, Tatjana worked as Senior Portfolio Manager in European high yield for Fortis Investments and as a portfolio manager and credit analyst at Legal & General Investment Management. She started her career as a high yield telecom analyst with Merrill Lynch in 1999. She has a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics & Political Science, a Masters from the Kiel Institute of World Economics in Germany, and an M.Sc./B.S. in Economics from the University of Vienna.

Javier Romo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Romo is a senior vice president and emerging markets portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a vice president in the emerging markets trading group at Citigroup, focusing on trading hard currency bonds and credit default swaps in Latin America. Mr. Romo was previously an analyst at Sandell Asset Management in New York. He also served as vice president at Morgan Stanley, where he was a trader and a strategist for local currency, local rate and credit derivatives in emerging markets. He began his career as a civil engineer in Mexico. He has 12 years of investment and financial services experience and holds master's degrees in financial engineering from Columbia University and civil engineering from Stanford University. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

