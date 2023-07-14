Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
3.9%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|CRDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|5.77%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|13.66%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|16.06%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|67.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-15.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|69.74%
|2021
|1.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|6.25%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|84.91%
|2019
|0.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|66.03%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|47.99%
|YTD
|3.9%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|5.77%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|12.80%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|16.40%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|70.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-15.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|69.74%
|2021
|1.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|6.10%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|85.07%
|2019
|0.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|67.76%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|63.48%
|CRDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRDFX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|N/A
|CRDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.84%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|6.67%
|Management Fee
|1.85%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|97.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|CRDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CRDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|45.97%
|CRDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|41.85%
|CRDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CRDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.27%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|5.78%
|CRDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.383
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Earl Hunt — Partner, Credit. Mr. Hunt has been with Apollo Global Management, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2021. Prior to joining Apollo, Mr. Hunt was a Partner in the Global Markets division at Goldman Sachs. He also served as a member of Goldman Sachs’s Partnership Committee, Global Markets Operating Committee, and was co-chair of the Global Markets Inclusion and Diversity Committee. Previously, Mr. Hunt was co-head of U.S. Distressed and Par Loan sales in the Leveraged Finance Sales Group at Goldman Sachs. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs in 2015, Mr. Hunt worked at Citi for 11 years, where he was a director in Leveraged Finance sales. Mr. Hunt is a member of the Board of Trustees of Brown University. Mr. Hunt earned a BA in Economics from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Chris Lahoud — Partner, Credit. Mr. Lahoud is a Partner within Opportunistic Credit, focusing on liquid stressed/distressed credit and work-out situations. Before joining Apollo in 2018, Mr. Lahoud was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank from July 2011 to July 2018, during which time he ran the Distressed Product Group, responsible for distressed trading, research and sourcing. Prior to that, Mr. Lahoud was an Associate at Citigroup from July 2006 to June 2011. Mr. Lahoud graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in Accounting, Economics and Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Mr. Vanek is a Partner and the Co-Head of Apollo’s Global Performing Credit business and serves as a Portfolio Manager of the registrant. Prior to joining Apollo in 2008, Mr. Vanek was an Associate Director, Loan Sales & Trading in the Leveraged Finance group at Bear Stearns. He is a board member of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, a leading advocate for the U.S. syndicated loan market. Mr. Vanek graduated from Duke University with a BS in Economics and a BA in Computer Science, and received his MBA from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
