Vitals

YTD Return

26.2%

1 yr return

40.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$231 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRDBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Conquer Risk Defensive Bull Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Potomac Fund Management Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Manish Khatta

Fund Description

This Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by constructing a portfolio that is comprised, under normal market conditions, of exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), mutual funds (open-end investment companies) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and/or cash and cash equivalents. The ETFs and mutual funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to as "underlying funds" throughout this Prospectus. The underlying funds generally invest in equity securities and derivatives. The underlying funds may invest in both domestic and international securities, including securities from emerging markets. The underlying funds may invest in small and medium capitalization companies and derivative instruments such as put and call options on stocks and stock indices, and index futures contracts and options thereon. The underlying funds may use leverage and inverse strategies. When an underlying fund uses leverage, it is seeking to increase the potential return on its investment in a particular asset. These underlying funds may make investments in futures contracts, options and other derivative instruments that provide the economic effect of financial leverage by creating additional investment exposure to the underlying asset. An underlying fund that follows an inverse strategy is investing so that it performs opposite of its underlying index. The Fund expects to rebalance its investments in underlying funds that use leverage and/or inverse strategies on an ongoing basis as market movements dictate and there is no limitation on the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in these types of underlying funds.

Potomac Fund Management, Inc., the investment advisor to the Fund (the “Advisor”), utilizes technical analysis based quantitative systems to guide its decision-making process for the Fund. The systems utilized by the Fund attempt to assess the level of market risk that exist at any particular time, which, in turn, guides the Advisor’s determinations as to whether the Fund should be fully invested in the market or hold more significant cash positions.

The Advisor’s investment process seeks to identify trends to determine the strength or weakness in the current market environment. This part of the Advisor’s process analyzes over 100 technical trading indicators built through a multitude of programming platforms. Each indicator is rigorously tested on an individual basis to determine the combinations that provide what the Advisor perceives to be the best indication of market direction. The technical trading indicators are then combined into sophisticated algorithmic composites that guide the Advisor’s decision-making process. The raw data used in our systems include, but are not limited to: S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Russell 2000, S&P 400 Mid Cap, NASDAQ 100, Dow Transports, Dow Utilities Dow Corporate Bonds, Index Advance Decline, Trading

Volume and High/Lows, Prime Rate, Discount Rate, Treasury Bill Rate, Fed Funds Rate, Commodity Research Bureau, Commercial Longs and Shorts, NYSE Short Interest, AAII Bullish and Bearish Percentages. The raw data is analyzed using technical tools, such as moving averages, Bollinger bands, relative strength, stochastics, oscillators, intermarket analysis, trend following and counter trend analysis.

The Fund will generally use funds that hold a broad-based basket of equity securities. If the Advisor’s algorithmic composites point to a rising market, the Fund will invest in ETFs that provide leveraged exposure of a particular market index, such as the S&P® 500 Index. During downward trending markets, the Advisor will attempt to reduce downside exposure by limiting the Fund’s investments to cash and cash equivalents. The Advisor may also invest in fixed income securities with longer maturities. If the trend is, in the Advisor’s view, weak enough the Fund’s assets may be invested in ETFs that provide inverse exposure of a particular market index, such as the S&P® 500 Index.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. Also, the Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors but has no intention to concentrate its investments in any particular industry. The Fund may also engage in short-term trading and have a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100%.

Read More

CRDBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -12.3% 53.7% 1.24%
1 Yr 40.4% -18.8% 40.4% 0.41%
3 Yr 12.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 2.11%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -48.5% 15.7% 11.25%
2021 1.3% -10.0% 21.8% 56.07%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -23.0% 53.7% 1.24%
1 Yr 40.4% -18.8% 40.4% 0.41%
3 Yr 12.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 2.60%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -48.5% 15.7% 11.25%
2021 1.3% -10.0% 21.8% 55.65%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CRDBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRDBX Category Low Category High CRDBX % Rank
Net Assets 231 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 47.52%
Number of Holdings 4 2 3255 96.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 297 M 349 K 12.1 B 35.54%
Weighting of Top 10 98.94% 22.9% 100.0% 9.86%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDBX % Rank
Stocks 		125.37% 0.00% 238.38% 0.83%
Bonds 		1.27% 0.00% 106.59% 78.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 66.12%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 83.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 78.93%
Cash 		-26.64% -65.52% 88.88% 94.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDBX % Rank
Technology 		26.64% 0.00% 85.77% 10.73%
Healthcare 		13.38% 0.00% 38.63% 36.10%
Financial Services 		12.91% 0.00% 98.22% 47.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.36% 0.00% 25.83% 11.22%
Communication Services 		10.16% 0.00% 21.61% 10.73%
Industrials 		8.05% 0.00% 23.85% 66.34%
Consumer Defense 		6.30% 0.00% 37.51% 53.66%
Real Estate 		2.77% 0.00% 99.45% 55.12%
Energy 		2.67% 0.00% 60.89% 77.07%
Utilities 		2.50% 0.00% 91.12% 61.46%
Basic Materials 		2.26% 0.00% 56.73% 74.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDBX % Rank
US 		124.09% -1.19% 235.84% 0.83%
Non US 		1.28% -6.82% 98.11% 63.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		87.28% -72.56% 100.00% 23.97%
Government 		12.72% 0.00% 99.78% 69.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 76.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 76.86%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.28% 85.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 71.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDBX % Rank
US 		1.27% -17.22% 99.80% 75.62%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 63.37% 83.06%

CRDBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.21% 4.40% 45.15%
Management Fee 1.17% 0.00% 1.50% 89.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CRDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% N/A

CRDBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRDBX Category Low Category High CRDBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 75.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRDBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRDBX Category Low Category High CRDBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -2.01% 13.72% 73.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRDBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRDBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Manish Khatta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Manish Khatta is a quant! A true math geek, Manish has spent his career creating and refining trading strategies built on mathematical computations and number crunching. Manish is a lifelong Potomac employee who started with the firm after college and programmed the initial work behind Potomac’s mechanical trading systems. Fast-forward to today, and he now serves as the President and Chief Investment Officer of Potomac. Manish is a staunch believer that investment risk is something that can be contained, and conquered, using quantitative trading systems. FINRA Series 65 license Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Maryland – College Park

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

