Patrick Wolfe, Managing Director, is a member of Blackrock’s Global Credit Platform. He is a portfolio manager responsible for US Direct Lending funds, BlackRock Credit Strategies Fund, and middle-market CLOs in the US. Mr. Wolfe joined BlackRock through the acquisition of TCP. At TCP, Mr. Wolfe launched the middle-market CLO platform taking the business to over $1 billion of assets. He also co-led led the development of the firm’s proprietary private credit software platform and was one of the creators of the Direct Lending fund structure designed for insurance company clients. Prior to TCP, Mr. Wolfe was in structured credit at Deutsche Bank for six years focusing on the structuring, issuance, and management of CLOs and other credit strategies. He began his career in 2006 as an accountant at KSJG LLP focused on mortgage banking. Mr. Wolfe earned a B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University in 2006.