Philip N. Mendonca is a portfolio manager of the Long Credit Fund. Mr. Mendonca joined the SLC Management in 2003. Mr. Mendonca is Managing Director and a portfolio manager at the SLC Management responsible for the SLC Management's structured product investments and credit strategies and also serves as co-manager of the SLC Management's real return, short duration, core and custom liability driven investing (LDI) portfolios. Philip majored in Operations Research and minored in Finance and Mathematics at Pace University.