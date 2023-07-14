Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.66 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CRBVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|75.89%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|71.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|12.36%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|14.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|37.24%
* Annualized
|CRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRBVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.66 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|41.25%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|17234
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|3.7%
|123.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRBVX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|N/A
|CRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRBVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.92%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|51.25%
|CRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRBVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|CRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Vice President and Associate Director of Fixed Income. Ms. Johns received her B.A. degree (magna cum laude) from Williams College in 1996 and her M.B.A. degree from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management in 2004. Prior to graduate school, she worked for approximately two years each at Merrill Lynch as a financial analyst, Dodge & Cox as a research assistant, and NBC Internet as a Senior Product Manager. Ms. Johns rejoined Dodge & Cox in 2004. She is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
John(Jack) P. McIntyre, CFA is Associate Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst and is responsible for research and market insight. Mr. McIntyre has been employed at Brandywine Global since 1998. Previously, he held positions as market strategist with McCarthy, Crisanti & Maffei, Inc. (1995-1998); senior fixed income analyst with Technical Data (1992-1995); quantitative associate with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1990), and investment analyst with the Public Employee Retirement Administration of Massachusetts (1987-1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Philip N. Mendonca is a portfolio manager of the Long Credit Fund. Mr. Mendonca joined the SLC Management in 2003. Mr. Mendonca is Managing Director and a portfolio manager at the SLC Management responsible for the SLC Management’s structured product investments and credit strategies and also serves as co-manager of the SLC Management’s real return, short duration, core and custom liability driven investing (LDI) portfolios. Philip majored in Operations Research and minored in Finance and Mathematics at Pace University. Mr. Donelan earned a B.S. in Finance from Seton Hall and an M.B.A. from Fordham University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Brekke received his B.A. degree from the University of Iowa in 1997 and his M.B.A. degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley in 2003. Prior to entering the Haas School, he worked for four years as an auditor with the National Futures Association. He joined Dodge & Cox in 2003. Mr. Brekke is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Richard S. Familetti, CFA is a portfolio manager of the Long Credit Fund. Mr. Familetti joined the SLC Management in 2009. Mr. Familetti is a portfolio manager and the Senior Managing Director at the SLC Management focused on credit strategies and fixed income asset allocation. Prior to joining the SLC Management, Mr. Familetti was a senior portfolio manager at Halbis Capital Management, a proprietary trader at Calyon Bank and a managing director at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Mr. Familetti earned a B.A. from Hofstra University and an M.B.A. from Fordham University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Rubinson received his B.A. degree (summa cum laude) from Columbia College in 1988 and his J.D. degree from the Stanford Law School in 1991. From 1991 to 1997 he practiced corporate law at Sullivan & Cromwell. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 2002, he worked in the fixed income and investment banking divisions of Goldman Sachs. Mr. Rubinson is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Lucey joined Ryan Labs in 2009. Mr. Lucey is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at the Adviser focused on structured product investments and credit strategies and also serves as co-manager of the Adviser’s short duration, core and custom liability driven investing (LDI) portfolios. Prior to joining Ryan Labs, Mr. Lucey was a senior research analyst at Cerulli Associates and was an actuarial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lucey earned a B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross and is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
