Mr. Brekke received his B.A. degree from the University of Iowa in 1997 and his M.B.A. degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley in 2003. Prior to entering the Haas School, he worked for four years as an auditor with the National Futures Association. He joined Dodge & Cox in 2003. Mr. Brekke is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.