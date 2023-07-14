Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.9%
1 yr return
-7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$4.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
59.5%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 227.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|64.88%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|94.21%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|95.36%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|88.84%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|82.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|79.58%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|92.47%
|2020
|2.5%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|38.22%
|2019
|2.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|52.97%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|53.66%
|Period
|CRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|64.46%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|91.74%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|95.24%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|84.58%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|70.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|80.00%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|92.47%
|2020
|2.5%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|38.22%
|2019
|2.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|52.97%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|27.80%
|CRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.14 B
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|4.96%
|Number of Holdings
|189
|2
|3255
|19.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.58 B
|349 K
|12.1 B
|7.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.52%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRACX % Rank
|Bonds
|61.58%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|16.12%
|Cash
|30.99%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|20.66%
|Other
|5.61%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|28.51%
|Stocks
|1.76%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|90.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|49.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|93.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRACX % Rank
|Real Estate
|98.48%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|2.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.52%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|90.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|98.54%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|99.02%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|99.02%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|99.02%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|99.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|98.54%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|99.02%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|99.02%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|98.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRACX % Rank
|US
|1.76%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|89.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|94.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRACX % Rank
|Government
|40.42%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|33.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.12%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|58.26%
|Derivative
|24.72%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|7.44%
|Securitized
|5.03%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|29.34%
|Corporate
|0.72%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|61.98%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|93.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRACX % Rank
|US
|35.47%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|23.14%
|Non US
|26.11%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|12.40%
|CRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|32.91%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|36.75%
|CRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|95.00%
|CRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|227.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|89.29%
|CRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.09%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|4.22%
|CRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.80%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|84.30%
|CRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.585
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2018
4.02
4.0%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
