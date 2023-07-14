Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
-7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$4.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
59.5%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 227.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CRAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|57.02%
|1 Yr
|-7.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|93.80%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|91.98%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|82.59%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|74.83%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.3%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|77.50%
|2021
|-4.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|89.12%
|2020
|2.6%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|33.33%
|2019
|2.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|51.60%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|51.22%
|YTD
|4.3%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|55.79%
|1 Yr
|-7.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|91.32%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|91.77%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|80.37%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|60.87%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.3%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|77.92%
|2021
|-4.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|88.70%
|2020
|2.6%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|33.33%
|2019
|2.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|52.05%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|15.12%
|CRAAX
|Net Assets
|4.14 B
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|3.72%
|Number of Holdings
|189
|2
|3255
|17.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.58 B
|349 K
|12.1 B
|6.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.52%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|65.26%
|Weighting
|Bonds
|61.58%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|14.88%
|Cash
|30.99%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|19.42%
|Other
|5.61%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|27.27%
|Stocks
|1.76%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|89.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|48.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|50.41%
|Weighting
|Real Estate
|98.48%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|1.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.52%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|88.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|91.22%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|92.68%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|97.07%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|95.12%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|93.17%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|92.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|90.24%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|95.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|95.12%
|Weighting
|US
|1.76%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|88.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|85.12%
|Weighting
|Government
|40.42%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|32.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.12%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|57.02%
|Derivative
|24.72%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|6.20%
|Securitized
|5.03%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|28.10%
|Corporate
|0.72%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|60.74%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|59.09%
|Weighting
|US
|35.47%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|21.90%
|Non US
|26.11%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|11.16%
|CRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|74.26%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|28.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|34.64%
|CRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|15.38%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|227.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|87.24%
|CRAAX
|Dividend Yield
|7.53%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|3.38%
|CRAAX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CRAAX
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|62.81%
|CRAAX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.657
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2018
4.02
4.0%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
