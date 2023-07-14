Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$1.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
96.8%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Stock/Bond Allocation Table
|How the Fund will Invest the Stock/Bond Assets
|Level of the S&P 500® Index
|Stock Percentage
|Bond Percentage
|over 4239
|10%
|90%
|over 4076 – 4239
|15%
|85%
|over 3919 – 4076
|20%
|80%
|over 3768 – 3919
|25%
|75%
|over 3623 – 3768
|30%
|70%
|over 3484 – 3623
|35%
|65%
|over 3350 – 3484
|40%
|60%
|over 3221 – 3350
|45%
|55%
|over 3095 – 3221
|50%
|50%
|over 2971 – 3095
|55%
|45%
|over 2852 – 2971
|60%
|40%
|over 2738 – 2852
|65%
|35%
|over 2628 – 2738
|70%
|30%
|over 2523 – 2628
|75%
|25%
|over 2422 – 2523
|80%
|20%
|over 2325 – 2422
|85%
|15%
|2325 and under
|90%
|10%
|Date
|Level of the S&P 500® Index
|How the Fund will invest the Stock/ Bond Assets(1)
|Nov. 1
|We begin when the market is 3200
|50% stocks, 50% bonds
|Dec. 1
|The S&P 500® goes to 3300
|rebalance 45% stocks, 55% bonds
|Dec. 6
|The S&P 500® drops back to 3180
|no reversal for 31 days
|Jan. 2
|The S&P 500® is at 3150
|rebalance 50% stocks, 50% bonds
|Jan. 20
|The S&P 500 drops to 3000
|rebalance 55% stocks, 45% bonds(2)
|Jan. 30
|The S&P 500® goes to 3125
|no reversal for 31 days
|Feb. 20
|The S&P 500® is at 3130
|rebalance 50% stocks, 50% bonds
|Allocation of Stock/Bond Assets Within Asset Classes
|Stock Funds
|Type of Fund
|Allocation
|Columbia Acorn® Fund
|Small/Mid-cap growth
|10%
|Columbia Contrarian Core Fund
|Large-cap blend
|15%
|Columbia Emerging Markets Fund
|International core
|10%
|Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core Fund
|Large-cap blend
|15%
|Columbia Large Cap Index Fund
|Large-cap blend
|30%
|Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF
|Beta Advantage® U.S. equity
|10%
|Columbia Select Mid Cap Value Fund
|Mid-cap value
|10%
|Allocation of Stock/Bond Assets Within Asset Classes
|Total
|100%
|Bond Funds
|Type of Fund
|Allocation
|Columbia Corporate Income Fund
|Corporate bond
|10%
|Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|Beta Advantage® multi-sector bond
|10%
|Columbia Quality Income Fund
|Government bond
|20%
|Columbia Short Term Bond Fund
|Short term bond
|15%
|Columbia Total Return Bond Fund
|Intermediate core bond
|10%
|Columbia U.S. Treasury Index Fund
|U.S. Treasury notes/bonds
|35%
|Total
|100%
|“Expensive” Equity Market Form of Stock/Bond Allocation Table
|Level of the S&P 500® Index
|Stock Percentage
|Bond Percentage
|above top of trading range below
|10%
|90%
|4% trading range above top of range below
|15%
|85%
|4% trading range above top of range below
|20%
|80%
|4% trading range above top of range below
|25%
|75%
|4% trading range above top of range below
|30%
|70%
|“Expensive” Equity Market Form of Stock/Bond Allocation Table
|Level of the S&P 500® Index
|Stock Percentage
|Bond Percentage
|4% trading range above top of range below
|35%
|65%
|4% trading range above top of range below
|40%
|60%
|4% trading range above top of range below
|45%
|55%
|4% trading range centered on implied median (50/50 Band)*
|50%
|50%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|55%
|45%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|60%
|40%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|65%
|35%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|70%
|30%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|75%
|25%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|80%
|20%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|85%
|15%
|below bottom of trading range above
|90%
|10%
|“Normal” Equity Market Form of Stock/Bond Allocation Table
|Level of the S&P 500® Index
|Stock Percentage
|Bond Percentage
|above trading range that is 2% below implied median (50/50 Band)*
|50%
|50%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|55%
|45%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|60%
|40%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|65%
|35%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|70%
|30%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|75%
|25%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|80%
|20%
|4% trading range below bottom of range above
|85%
|15%
|below bottom of trading range above
|90%
|10%
|Period
|CQTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|36.78%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|38.84%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|81.43%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|14.73%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|39.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|CQTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|37.08%
|2021
|-3.6%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|85.36%
|2020
|6.6%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|9.33%
|2019
|2.2%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|62.56%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|14.15%
|Period
|CQTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|35.95%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|38.02%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|80.95%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|18.69%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|31.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|CQTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|37.50%
|2021
|-3.6%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|84.94%
|2020
|6.6%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|9.33%
|2019
|2.2%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|62.56%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|22.93%
|CQTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CQTRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.7 B
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|15.70%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|2
|3255
|77.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.69 B
|349 K
|12.1 B
|14.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.79%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|14.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CQTRX % Rank
|Bonds
|86.50%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|8.68%
|Stocks
|9.41%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|83.06%
|Cash
|3.63%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|66.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.47%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|30.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|70.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|85.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CQTRX % Rank
|Technology
|24.29%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|14.15%
|Healthcare
|13.83%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|32.20%
|Financial Services
|13.57%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|32.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.57%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|17.56%
|Industrials
|8.96%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|54.63%
|Communication Services
|8.37%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|19.02%
|Consumer Defense
|6.32%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|52.20%
|Energy
|4.14%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|60.98%
|Real Estate
|3.40%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|49.76%
|Basic Materials
|3.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|60.00%
|Utilities
|2.54%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CQTRX % Rank
|US
|8.41%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|78.10%
|Non US
|1.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|65.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CQTRX % Rank
|Government
|38.93%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|35.95%
|Securitized
|35.18%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|2.89%
|Corporate
|21.67%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|21.49%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.98%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|90.50%
|Derivative
|0.23%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|40.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|74.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CQTRX % Rank
|US
|80.45%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|3.31%
|Non US
|6.05%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|38.02%
|CQTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|96.62%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|2.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.75%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.70%
|18.37%
|CQTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CQTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CQTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|29.59%
|CQTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CQTRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.34%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|10.55%
|CQTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CQTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CQTRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.53%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|23.14%
|CQTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2018
4.02
4.0%
Anwiti Bahuguna is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. She is responsible for asset allocation research and portfolio management of the asset allocation funds and separately managed accounts. Dr. Bahuguna joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Bahuguna worked at Fleet in its corporate strategy and development group, where she provided investment banking analysis on transactions such as mergers and acquisitions in all types of financial services companies. Prior roles have also involved strategic planning for restructuring and positioning the corporation and its components for growth and expansion. She has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Dr. Bahuguna received a B.S. in economics and mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and a Ph.D. in economics from Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Mr. Rivas joined Columbia Management, an affiliate of the Investment Manager in 2017. Mr. Rivas has served as Assistant Vice President of the Investment Manager since February 2018. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Rivas was a trading specialist with Blackrock Advisors, LLC. Mr. Rivas began his investment career in 2009 and earned a B.S. from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master’s degree in Finance from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
