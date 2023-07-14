Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$2.79 B
Holdings in Top 10
6.3%
Expense Ratio 0.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CPXRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|75.51%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|57.58%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|78.53%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|81.39%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|48.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPXRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|74.10%
|2021
|2.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|71.54%
|2020
|0.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|85.91%
|2019
|4.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|71.51%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|51.78%
|Period
|CPXRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|48.11%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|78.61%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|74.71%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|43.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPXRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|74.10%
|2021
|2.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|71.54%
|2020
|0.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|85.91%
|2019
|4.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|71.51%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|36.69%
|CPXRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPXRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.79 B
|481 K
|145 B
|12.59%
|Number of Holdings
|403
|1
|2445
|15.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|175 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|31.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.29%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|90.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPXRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|31.91%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|65.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|64.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|63.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|64.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|63.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPXRX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.14%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|28.97%
|Financial Services
|15.14%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|31.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.27%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|36.52%
|Technology
|13.47%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|73.80%
|Healthcare
|9.36%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|67.00%
|Real Estate
|9.28%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|28.97%
|Basic Materials
|6.36%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|35.52%
|Energy
|5.08%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|52.64%
|Consumer Defense
|3.97%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|52.64%
|Utilities
|3.40%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|52.39%
|Communication Services
|1.53%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|72.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPXRX % Rank
|US
|98.70%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|18.09%
|Non US
|0.62%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|72.86%
|CPXRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.27%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|89.49%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|12.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|45.45%
|CPXRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CPXRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CPXRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|13.75%
|CPXRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPXRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|76.13%
|CPXRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CPXRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPXRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|16.96%
|CPXRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Chris Lo is a senior portfolio manager on the Indexed and Tax Efficient Portfolio Solutions group for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He leads the Indexed Portfolio Solutions team and is responsible the management of Columbia Threadneedle Equity Exchange Traded Funds and Index Mutual Funds. Mr. Lo joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms as senior vice president in 1998 where he held the position of portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Lo was a senior consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Prior to that, Mr. Lo was an analyst at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Lo received a B.S. and an M.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business. He also received his doctoral degree in Professional Studies (DPS) from Pace University, with a concentration in Finance and International Economics. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2020
1.56
1.6%
Mr. Rowe joined the Columbia in 2019. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Rowe was a supervisor at Manulife Investment Management from 2015 to 2018 and an officer at the State Street Corporation from 2011 to 2015. Mr. Rowe began his investment career in 2011 and earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2020
1.56
1.6%
Mr. Zhao joined the Columbia in 2017. Mr. Zhao began his investment career in 2017 and earned an M.E. in Financial Engineering from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...