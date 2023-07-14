Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$141 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.2%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in a diversified basket of debt securities designed to generate a high rate of current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds such as:
|●
|U.S. corporate debt obligations,
|●
|Non-U.S. corporate and sovereign debt obligations (including emerging markets),
|●
|Residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities,
|●
|Asset-backed securities,
|●
|U.S. Government securities (securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities), and
|●
|Convertible bonds.
The Fund primarily invests in bonds rated investment grade (that is, securities rated in the “Baa”/“BBB” categories or above by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s advisor or sub-advisor) at the time of purchase. However, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in lower rated fixed-income securities (also called “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s advisor or sub-advisor.
The Fund may invest in domestic master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). MLPs are publicly traded companies organized as limited partnerships or limited liability companies and treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. For the purposes of achieving the Fund’s investment objective and hedging risk, the Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and in derivative instruments, including futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), swaps (including total return, equity, currency, interest rate and credit default swaps), forward contracts (including foreign currency forward contracts) and to be announced (“TBA”) securities.
The Fund may invest in preferred stocks which may be convertible into or may be accompanied by warrants or other equity securities. Any such securities may be of lower quality and may not be rated by any NRSRO. All warrants remaining after sale of the securities to which they were attached and common stocks acquired on conversion or exercise of warrants are considered to comprise this part of the Fund’s portfolio. Any such warrants or common stocks may be held until a long-term holding period has been established for tax purposes, after which they ordinarily will be sold.
The Fund’s sub-advisor focuses on a relative value strategy. The sub-advisor seeks to identify opportunities to purchase securities with high risk-adjusted yields across various fixed income sectors in order to maintain and increase income, and therefore the Fund’s dividend payment to its investors. From time to time, the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its net assets in one or more sectors, including the financial sector.
The sub-advisor expects that the Fund’s duration will remain between four and eight years; however, the Fund’s duration may be lengthened or shortened depending on market conditions. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a debt security that is used to determine the sensitivity of the security’s price to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer the Fund’s duration, the more sensitive the Fund will be to changes in interest rates.
|Period
|CPUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|27.48%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|44.96%
|3 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-13.1%
|32.9%
|46.40%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|42.16%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|37.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|78.26%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|31.62%
|2020
|1.9%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|38.97%
|2019
|2.6%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|26.70%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|60.95%
|Period
|CPUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|24.43%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-15.9%
|190.9%
|34.50%
|3 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-13.1%
|32.9%
|48.47%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|39.66%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-3.7%
|10.0%
|31.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|76.28%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|31.62%
|2020
|1.9%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|38.97%
|2019
|2.7%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|28.27%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|30.77%
|CPUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPUCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|141 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|72.91%
|Number of Holdings
|342
|5
|9191
|45.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.5 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|51.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.19%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPUCX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.43%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|51.14%
|Cash
|2.83%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|30.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.47%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|63.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.16%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|22.73%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|37.50%
|Other
|-0.89%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|99.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPUCX % Rank
|Corporate
|77.99%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|81.06%
|Securitized
|14.52%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|5.68%
|Government
|4.71%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|39.77%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.78%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|35.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|42.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|63.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPUCX % Rank
|US
|72.78%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|76.89%
|Non US
|22.65%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|14.77%
|CPUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|9.34%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|51.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.87%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|59.52%
|CPUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|41.67%
|CPUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CPUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|61.00%
|CPUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPUCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.51%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|65.53%
|CPUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CPUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPUCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.83%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|74.63%
|CPUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2013
9.12
9.1%
Gautam joined Insight's Fixed Income Group as a senior portfolio manager in 2003. Gautam leads the management of Insight's flagship US core, core plus and high yield strategies. Prior to Cutwater, Gautam was a member of the high yield team at Times Square Capital Management, where he focused on credit management for CBOs as well as high yield total return accounts. Gautam is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a BS (Hons) from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA degree (with distinction) from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
James joined Insight's Fixed Income Group in 1999 (via predecessor company, Cutwater Asset Management) and has worked in the financial services industry since 1998. As a senior portfolio manager, James’s responsibilities include managing the firm’s core, core plus, select income, and high yield strategies. James also has an extensive history in managing long duration taxable and tax-exempt strategies as well as money market portfolios. James holds a BS degree from Fordham University and an MBA from Pace University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.2
|2.41
