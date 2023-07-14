Home
Trending ETFs

CPSIX (Mutual Fund)

CPSIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$31 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CPSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Channel Short Duration Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Channel Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 04, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Duch

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term, investment grade fixed income securities. The Fund may purchase intermediate and long-term bonds while maintaining an effective weighted average portfolio duration, under normal circumstances, of one to three and one-half years.

Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities. The Fund invests principally in bonds issued by U.S. corporations and the U.S. Government or its agencies. The Fund may also purchase various asset-backed securities. The Fund’s adviser, Channel Investment Partners LLC (the “Adviser”), seeks to add value for Fund investors and to maximize the Fund’s risk-adjusted returns versus the unmanaged Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index® (the “Benchmark Index”) by managing the duration of the Fund’s portfolio and through sector allocation and issue selection.

The Adviser uses a proprietary process that combines economic momentum, inflationary expectations and technical factors to evaluate interest rate changes in order to manage the duration of the Fund’s portfolio in an effort to mitigate risk and maximize total return. Duration, generally, is a measure of a security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates and indicates the number of years over which the initial purchase price will be repaid based on its cash flow. In addition to duration management, the Fund invests in securities of varying maturities, typically one to five years consistent with the Benchmark, depending on market conditions. Maturity, unlike duration, indicates the number of years until the security will repay principal, if not sold early.

The Adviser evaluates each sector represented in the Benchmark Index and manages the Fund’s portfolio such that the Fund’s investments may be over- or under-weighted in a particular sector relative to its Benchmark Index. Sector allocation decisions use many of the same inputs as those analyzed when formulating an interest rate forecast. Generally, the anticipation of narrowing credit spreads suggests a higher allocation to non-Treasury sectors, while widening credit spreads normally dictate a lower allocation.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in high yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Junk bonds are bonds rated below BBB or its equivalent by any nationally recognized securities rating organization, or that are unrated but determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund may meet this objective by directly investing in fixed income securities, or by investing in other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities in which the Fund typically invests include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises; corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including convertible securities and corporate commercial paper; asset-backed securities; and money market instruments. All fixed income securities will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

Although the Fund aims to be fully invested, a portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be allocated to cash or money market funds. By keeping some cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to meet shareholder redemptions without selling stocks and realizing gains and losses. However, the Fund may have difficulty meeting its investment objective if holding a significant cash position.

CPSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -6.3% 3.8% 3.30%
1 Yr 1.9% -11.5% 2.9% 1.22%
3 Yr -5.1%* -6.1% 1.3% 96.86%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.6% 3.2% 74.50%
10 Yr -0.9%* -11.7% 2.2% 75.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -17.7% -2.5% 79.82%
2021 -1.2% -2.0% 2.2% 84.91%
2020 -0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 96.82%
2019 1.2% -28.6% 3.0% 4.22%
2018 -0.4% -3.7% 0.4% 80.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -6.3% 3.8% 3.30%
1 Yr 1.9% -11.5% 1.9% 0.35%
3 Yr -5.1%* -6.1% 4.5% 96.85%
5 Yr -0.3%* -8.3% 1.7% 9.98%
10 Yr 0.5%* -10.2% 2.1% 9.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -17.7% -2.5% 79.82%
2021 -1.2% -2.0% 2.2% 84.91%
2020 -0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 94.21%
2019 1.8% -28.6% 3.0% 1.15%
2018 0.0% -1.0% 1.3% 19.75%

NAV & Total Return History

CPSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPSIX Category Low Category High CPSIX % Rank
Net Assets 31 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 95.32%
Number of Holdings 55 4 4919 91.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 11 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 93.75%
Weighting of Top 10 35.02% 1.7% 100.0% 24.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 15.78%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 10.87%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 5.91%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 5.75%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 5.49%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 5.39%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 4.84%
  8. Range Resources Corp. 5% 4.78%
  9. American Airlines, Inc. 4.95% 4.50%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.375% 4.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPSIX % Rank
Bonds 		96.34% 49.71% 194.71% 19.62%
Cash 		3.66% -102.46% 39.20% 47.92%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 60.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 63.02%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 54.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 97.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPSIX % Rank
Corporate 		72.89% 0.00% 100.00% 8.33%
Securitized 		17.53% 0.00% 97.27% 75.00%
Government 		5.91% 0.00% 73.63% 75.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.66% 0.00% 44.09% 55.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 62.67%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 77.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPSIX % Rank
US 		83.13% 0.00% 165.96% 33.68%
Non US 		13.21% 0.00% 72.71% 46.88%

CPSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 19.98% 22.16%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.19% 75.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 81.32%

CPSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPSIX Category Low Category High CPSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 13.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPSIX Category Low Category High CPSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -1.27% 4.98% 22.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CPSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Duch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Duch formed Channel Investment Partners in 2019 and registered it with the SEC in April 2020. From 2016 to present, Mr. Duch has managed private investments through Duch Capital Management LLC. From 2006 to 2016 Mr. Duch was a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager for Bethesda, MD based Calvert Investment Management. In his role as a Lead and Co-Portfolio Manager, he was responsible for portfolio construction, credit analysis and trading delivering top decile and quartile performance, winning Lipper Fund Awards in 2008 and 2013. Since joining the Calvert taxable fixed income team in 2006, he primarily focused on investment grade, high yield and distressed corporate debt, leveraged loans, taxable municipals and treasuries, both bonds and derivatives. Various investment strategies also differed along the interest rate curve from ultra short to long duration. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Duch was a Trader/Sector Manager at Deutsche Asset Management (DeAM) in New York. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Duch worked at Zurich Scudder Investments in Chicago in several positions including Corporate Trader and Assistant Portfolio Manager with a focus on portfolio risk analytics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

