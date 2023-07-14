Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.0%
1 yr return
1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$31 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.0%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term, investment grade fixed income securities. The Fund may purchase intermediate and long-term bonds while maintaining an effective weighted average portfolio duration, under normal circumstances, of one to three and one-half years.
Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities. The Fund invests principally in bonds issued by U.S. corporations and the U.S. Government or its agencies. The Fund may also purchase various asset-backed securities. The Fund’s adviser, Channel Investment Partners LLC (the “Adviser”), seeks to add value for Fund investors and to maximize the Fund’s risk-adjusted returns versus the unmanaged Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index® (the “Benchmark Index”) by managing the duration of the Fund’s portfolio and through sector allocation and issue selection.
The Adviser uses a proprietary process that combines economic momentum, inflationary expectations and technical factors to evaluate interest rate changes in order to manage the duration of the Fund’s portfolio in an effort to mitigate risk and maximize total return. Duration, generally, is a measure of a security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates and indicates the number of years over which the initial purchase price will be repaid based on its cash flow. In addition to duration management, the Fund invests in securities of varying maturities, typically one to five years consistent with the Benchmark, depending on market conditions. Maturity, unlike duration, indicates the number of years until the security will repay principal, if not sold early.
The Adviser evaluates each sector represented in the Benchmark Index and manages the Fund’s portfolio such that the Fund’s investments may be over- or under-weighted in a particular sector relative to its Benchmark Index. Sector allocation decisions use many of the same inputs as those analyzed when formulating an interest rate forecast. Generally, the anticipation of narrowing credit spreads suggests a higher allocation to non-Treasury sectors, while widening credit spreads normally dictate a lower allocation.
The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in high yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Junk bonds are bonds rated below BBB or its equivalent by any nationally recognized securities rating organization, or that are unrated but determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.
Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund may meet this objective by directly investing in fixed income securities, or by investing in other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities in which the Fund typically invests include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises; corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including convertible securities and corporate commercial paper; asset-backed securities; and money market instruments. All fixed income securities will be denominated in U.S. dollars.
Although the Fund aims to be fully invested, a portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be allocated to cash or money market funds. By keeping some cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to meet shareholder redemptions without selling stocks and realizing gains and losses. However, the Fund may have difficulty meeting its investment objective if holding a significant cash position.
|Period
|CPSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|3.30%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|1.22%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|96.86%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|74.50%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|75.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|79.82%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|84.91%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|96.82%
|2019
|1.2%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|4.22%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|80.46%
|Period
|CPSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|3.30%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|0.35%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|96.85%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|9.98%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|9.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|79.82%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|84.91%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|94.21%
|2019
|1.8%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|1.15%
|2018
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|19.75%
|CPSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|95.32%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|4
|4919
|91.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|93.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.02%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|24.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPSIX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.34%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|19.62%
|Cash
|3.66%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|47.92%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|60.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|63.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|54.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|97.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPSIX % Rank
|Corporate
|72.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.33%
|Securitized
|17.53%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|75.00%
|Government
|5.91%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|75.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.66%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|55.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|62.67%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|77.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPSIX % Rank
|US
|83.13%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|33.68%
|Non US
|13.21%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|46.88%
|CPSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|22.16%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|75.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CPSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CPSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|75.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CPSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|81.32%
|CPSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|13.37%
|CPSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CPSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.64%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|22.20%
|CPSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2011
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2010
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2010
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2009
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2009
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2009
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2008
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2008
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2008
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2007
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2007
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2006
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2006
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2006
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Duch formed Channel Investment Partners in 2019 and registered it with the SEC in April 2020. From 2016 to present, Mr. Duch has managed private investments through Duch Capital Management LLC. From 2006 to 2016 Mr. Duch was a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager for Bethesda, MD based Calvert Investment Management. In his role as a Lead and Co-Portfolio Manager, he was responsible for portfolio construction, credit analysis and trading delivering top decile and quartile performance, winning Lipper Fund Awards in 2008 and 2013. Since joining the Calvert taxable fixed income team in 2006, he primarily focused on investment grade, high yield and distressed corporate debt, leveraged loans, taxable municipals and treasuries, both bonds and derivatives. Various investment strategies also differed along the interest rate curve from ultra short to long duration. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Duch was a Trader/Sector Manager at Deutsche Asset Management (DeAM) in New York. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Duch worked at Zurich Scudder Investments in Chicago in several positions including Corporate Trader and Assistant Portfolio Manager with a focus on portfolio risk analytics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
