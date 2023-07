Ms. Mandarino is a Senior Vice President and an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Clarion Partners’ separate account portfolios. In her role, she has shared responsibility for formulating investment strategies for her clients and subsequently overseeing their execution through new acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Prior to her current position, Ms. Mandarino was a member of Clarion Partners’ acquisitions team focused on investment opportunities in the Northeast, Midwest, and Texas. In addition to acquisitions, Ms. Mandarino’s prior experience includes positions in portfolio management, asset management, and portfolio finance. Ms. Mandarino joined Clarion Partners in 2006 and began working in the finance industry in 2000. She is a member of the Urban Land Institute and earned her B.B.A. from Emory University.