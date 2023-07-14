The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a combination of fixed income securities (which includes bonds, floating rate loans, municipal securities, preferred stocks, shares of open-end and closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, options on futures contracts and U.S. Treasury instruments. The open-end and closed-end investment companies includes those that invest in fixed income securities (including high yield bonds, also known as “junk” bonds). The ETFs and other investment companies are referred to as “Underlying Funds” in this prospectus. The Fund may borrow amounts of up to 33 1/3% of its total assets, less liabilities other than such borrowings, to take advantage of leverage opportunities by buying additional securities when the Fund’s adviser deems it advisable and to increase liquidity to meet redemption requests.

In general, the Fund’s investments, either directly or through the Underlying Funds, in futures contracts, options on futures contracts and bonds are intended to achieve the capital appreciation component, and the Fund’s investments in money market instruments, fixed income securities (including high yield bonds) and to a lesser extent U.S. Treasuries, are intended to achieve the income component of the Fund’s total return objective. The Fund typically invests in U.S. Treasuries with maturities of any duration, or their derivatives. The Fund may sell securities short and establish short positions in derivatives for both investment and hedging purposes. The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign issuers, including those that are emerging markets issuers. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund will invest in specific market segments when the adviser’s proprietary investment models indicate a high probability that the applicable investments in such chosen market segments are likely to outperform investments in other market segments. The Fund will sell interests or reduce its investment exposure among specific market segments when the adviser’s models indicate that investments in such markets are likely to underperform. The Fund sells short securities that the adviser believes are overvalued or to hedge all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund covers (buys back) these securities when the adviser believes they have reached their target price or the adviser’s proprietary investment models indicate that hedging is no longer needed. The Fund’s adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Investing in futures contracts or options on such futures contracts requires an investment of only a small portion of the Fund’s assets in order to produce a return that approximates the return of the underlying U.S. government bond or stock index. This effect is referred to as “leverage.” The Fund is diversified.