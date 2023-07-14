Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$86.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 148.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Changing Parameters Fund

CPMPX | Fund

$10.58

$86.2 M

0.80%

$0.09

2.05%

CPMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Changing Parameters Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Changing Parameters
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Smith

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a combination of fixed income securities (which includes bonds, floating rate loans, municipal securities, preferred stocks, shares of open-end and closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, options on futures contracts and U.S. Treasury instruments. The open-end and closed-end investment companies includes those that invest in fixed income securities (including high yield bonds, also known as “junk” bonds). The ETFs and other investment companies are referred to as “Underlying Funds” in this prospectus. The Fund may borrow amounts of up to 33 1/3% of its total assets, less liabilities other than such borrowings, to take advantage of leverage opportunities by buying additional securities when the Fund’s adviser deems it advisable and to increase liquidity to meet redemption requests.

In general, the Fund’s investments, either directly or through the Underlying Funds, in futures contracts, options on futures contracts and bonds are intended to achieve the capital appreciation component, and the Fund’s investments in money market instruments, fixed income securities (including high yield bonds) and to a lesser extent U.S. Treasuries, are intended to achieve the income component of the Fund’s total return objective. The Fund typically invests in U.S. Treasuries with maturities of any duration, or their derivatives. The Fund may sell securities short and establish short positions in derivatives for both investment and hedging purposes. The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign issuers, including those that are emerging markets issuers. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund will invest in specific market segments when the adviser’s proprietary investment models indicate a high probability that the applicable investments in such chosen market segments are likely to outperform investments in other market segments. The Fund will sell interests or reduce its investment exposure among specific market segments when the adviser’s models indicate that investments in such markets are likely to underperform. The Fund sells short securities that the adviser believes are overvalued or to hedge all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund covers (buys back) these securities when the adviser believes they have reached their target price or the adviser’s proprietary investment models indicate that hedging is no longer needed. The Fund’s adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Investing in futures contracts or options on such futures contracts requires an investment of only a small portion of the Fund’s assets in order to produce a return that approximates the return of the underlying U.S. government bond or stock index. This effect is referred to as “leverage.” The Fund is diversified.

Read More

CPMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -7.1% 10.3% 29.97%
1 Yr 0.3% -9.9% 18.7% 76.90%
3 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 15.56%
5 Yr 1.0%* -14.3% 37.5% 7.40%
10 Yr 0.7%* -9.0% 19.0% 5.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.0% -33.4% 3.6% 2.37%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 69.12%
2020 2.0% -8.4% 70.9% 6.48%
2019 0.9% -1.1% 5.1% 90.54%
2018 -0.6% -4.0% 0.1% 4.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -14.3% 7.8% 28.36%
1 Yr 0.3% -18.1% 22.2% 71.24%
3 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 14.93%
5 Yr 1.4%* -14.3% 37.5% 6.30%
10 Yr 1.9%* -9.0% 19.0% 8.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.0% -33.4% 3.6% 2.37%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 68.97%
2020 2.0% -8.4% 70.9% 6.48%
2019 0.9% -1.0% 5.1% 91.19%
2018 -0.2% -4.0% 0.2% 4.67%

NAV & Total Return History

CPMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPMPX Category Low Category High CPMPX % Rank
Net Assets 86.2 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 85.65%
Number of Holdings 4 2 2736 99.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 88.3 M -492 M 2.55 B 40.41%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 3.0% 100.0% 0.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Govt Obl IS 72.17%
  2. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  3. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  4. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  5. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  6. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  7. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  8. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  9. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%
  10. Huntington Line Of Credit 18.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPMPX % Rank
Cash 		72.33% -52.00% 100.00% 0.29%
Bonds 		27.26% 0.00% 154.38% 99.42%
Stocks 		0.37% -0.60% 52.82% 47.52%
Other 		0.02% -63.70% 32.06% 23.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 17.89% 92.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 51.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPMPX % Rank
Real Estate 		86.71% 0.00% 86.71% 0.26%
Energy 		5.40% 0.00% 100.00% 64.81%
Basic Materials 		3.16% 0.00% 100.00% 22.22%
Communication Services 		2.30% 0.00% 99.99% 47.62%
Consumer Defense 		1.83% 0.00% 100.00% 16.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.42% 0.00% 100.00% 37.04%
Industrials 		0.17% 0.00% 100.00% 33.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 38.36%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 38.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 28.31%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 36.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPMPX % Rank
US 		0.37% -0.60% 47.59% 39.82%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 43.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPMPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		72.71% 0.00% 99.98% 0.29%
Securitized 		17.79% 0.00% 97.24% 1.47%
Corporate 		9.50% 0.00% 129.69% 98.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 35.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 19.65%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 42.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPMPX % Rank
US 		25.16% 0.00% 150.64% 98.54%
Non US 		2.10% 0.00% 118.12% 97.36%

CPMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.03% 18.97% 6.18%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.84% 99.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 43.97%

Sales Fees

CPMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CPMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 148.00% 1.00% 255.00% 98.05%

CPMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPMPX Category Low Category High CPMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.80% 0.00% 37.22% 92.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPMPX Category Low Category High CPMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.74% -2.39% 14.30% 95.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CPMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2006

15.67

15.7%

Mr. Smith has served as President of Changing Parameters since it was founded in 2004, and was the COO of Value Monitoring, Inc., an investment advisory firm, from 1990 to April, 2016. He has been a registered representative of Ceros Financial Services, Inc., a broker-dealer, since 2009, and was formerly a registered representative of Rydex Distributors, Inc. from 2004 to 2009 and United Planners' Financial Services of America from 1999 to 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

