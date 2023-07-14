Home
Trending ETFs

Calamos Phineus Long/Short Fund

mutual fund
CPLIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.15 -0.11 -0.68%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (CPLIX) Primary A (CPLSX) C (CPCLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos Phineus Long/Short Fund

CPLIX | Fund

$16.15

$731 M

0.00%

2.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$731 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 253.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CPLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Phineus Long/Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Apr 05, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    41363185
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Grant

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund aims to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing globally in publicly listed equity securities, including common stock and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), of issuers of all market capitalizations that operate in the knowledge-based sectors such as technology, communications and media, as well as financial services and healthcare, and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that track or otherwise provide exposure to such sectors. The Fund's investment adviser (the "Advisor") believes that the heterogeneous, disruptive and volatile nature of many of these sectors is well suited for long/short equity investing. Long investing generally involves buying a security expecting to profit from an increase in its price. Short investing generally involves selling a security that the Fund does not own expecting to profit from a decline in its price at a later time. The Advisor will also consider investing in other sectors if, in the Advisor's opinion, such long and short exposures have favorable potential for contributing value. The Fund may maintain long and short positions through the use of derivative instruments, such as options, futures and forward contracts, without investing directly in the underlying asset. The Fund may also use derivative instruments to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and hedge (protect) the value of the Fund's assets. The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents.

The Advisor pursues a fundamental, global approach that incorporates a blend of top-down and bottom-up considerations. The advantages of its investment process are based upon: 1) a comprehensive assessment of what drives share prices; 2) how companies and industries are analyzed; and 3) the flexible management of style, capitalization and country factors. The Advisor believes that flexible asset allocation across the global equity universe, with less emphasis upon the traditional role of benchmarks, provides the potential for excess returns.

The Advisor's approach is primarily derived from its assessment of corporate and economic fundamentals. Equally, the Fund's strategy allows for all investment styles (for example, growth versus value, small versus large capitalization) to be considered depending upon a company's business model, prevailing market conditions and the economic cycle. The Advisor believes that stocks with common style characteristics can behave similarly, often in response to the economic cycle, and that these characteristics are an additional source of return that should be identified.

Read More

CPLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -14.1% 30.8% 34.64%
1 Yr 11.8% -16.2% 40.2% 13.41%
3 Yr 11.0%* -21.9% 28.2% 10.37%
5 Yr 4.9%* -14.3% 15.5% 9.33%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% 27.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -54.0% 17.4% 15.03%
2021 3.7% -22.5% 24.1% 40.72%
2020 6.2% -19.4% 24.1% 17.39%
2019 0.9% -5.5% 12.9% 76.32%
2018 -2.0% -14.0% 2.4% 52.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -33.0% 30.8% 32.40%
1 Yr 11.8% -52.8% 40.2% 12.85%
3 Yr 11.0%* -21.5% 28.2% 9.88%
5 Yr 4.9%* -14.1% 16.6% 11.64%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% 38.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -54.0% 17.4% 15.61%
2021 3.7% -22.5% 24.1% 40.72%
2020 6.2% -19.4% 24.1% 17.39%
2019 0.9% -5.5% 12.9% 76.32%
2018 -2.0% -14.0% 2.4% 61.22%

NAV & Total Return History

CPLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPLIX Category Low Category High CPLIX % Rank
Net Assets 731 M 818 K 5.18 B 12.29%
Number of Holdings 76 3 2670 56.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 -175 M -175 M 1.1 B 98.83%
Weighting of Top 10 78.98% 1.5% 100.0% 13.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  2. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  3. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  4. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  5. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  6. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  7. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  8. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  9. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%
  10. NatWest Group PLC 4.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPLIX % Rank
Cash 		62.72% -67.46% 106.99% 21.05%
Stocks 		37.30% -2.90% 119.13% 75.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 6.43%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 35.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 5.88%
Bonds 		-0.01% -48.31% 85.44% 92.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPLIX % Rank
Industrials 		31.93% 0.00% 31.93% 0.67%
Financial Services 		22.41% 0.00% 83.83% 15.33%
Technology 		11.70% 0.00% 43.24% 82.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.63% 0.00% 88.83% 46.67%
Communication Services 		7.69% 0.00% 32.32% 34.67%
Healthcare 		6.66% 0.00% 100.00% 86.00%
Energy 		5.03% 0.00% 32.57% 39.33%
Consumer Defense 		2.30% 0.00% 33.38% 84.67%
Basic Materials 		1.67% 0.00% 28.58% 72.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 77.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 79.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPLIX % Rank
US 		19.01% -24.26% 116.70% 82.46%
Non US 		18.29% -43.01% 95.82% 14.04%

CPLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.09% 0.44% 13.51% 50.57%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 50.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

CPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 253.00% 0.00% 479.00% 87.86%

CPLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPLIX Category Low Category High CPLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 25.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPLIX Category Low Category High CPLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.63% -3.33% 2.16% 42.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CPLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Grant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2016

6.16

6.2%

Michael Grant manages investment team members and leads the portfolio management team responsible for our Long/Short strategies. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. He joined Calamos in 2015 and has more than 35 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, Michael founded Phineus Partners in 2002, where he launched a successful long/short strategy. Previously, he was a Managing Director of Schroder Investment Management with responsibilities over US equity mandates. During his tenure at Schroders, he also served as Head of the Global Technology Team and Head of the US Equity Team in London. Prior to that, Michael was a portfolio manager for the National Investment Trust Co. in Taipei, Taiwan and a US equity analyst for the Principal Group in Canada. Michael earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, where he specialized in International History. He has Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, Canada.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

