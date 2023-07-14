To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests in mutual funds, closed-end funds and passively and actively managed exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in (i) high yield instruments (also known as “junk”) (including bonds, bank loans, preferred stock, floating rate bonds and debt and municipal high yield debt); (ii) obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including U.S. treasuries (with an average duration of up to 5 years); and (iii) cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). The Fund may also invest in these types of securities directly. The Fund’s adviser, Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a proprietary quantitative model that seeks to identify the trends in the market for high yield instruments. To hedge against or replicate credit and interest rate exposure, the Fund also invests directly in derivatives (including U.S. treasury futures and credit default swaps) and may borrow an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets (including the amount borrowed). The Fund invests in high yield instruments of any maturity or duration when the model determines that the market for high yield instruments is stable or trending upwards and either U.S. Treasuries or cash and cash equivalents when the model determines that the market for high yield instruments is trending downwards. By tactically allocating its investments among the securities described above, the Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to declines in the market for high yield instruments, thereby limiting portfolio volatility in down-trending markets (“downside volatility”) and downside loss.

The Adviser uses a quantitative model that takes into account macro market data and other market-based inputs and metrics to seek to identify market trends. When making investment decisions for the Fund, the portfolio managers consider both the outputs of the model as well as an assessment of current market conditions, the average credit quality of the portfolio, the average duration of the portfolio and other factors. When the Fund is invested in high yield instruments, the portfolio managers consider the relative risk adjusted net returns of available high yield instruments.