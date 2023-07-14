Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$1.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

91.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CPHNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Capital Allocation Moderate Aggressive Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jun 13, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anwiti Bahuguna

Fund Description

The Fund is primarily managed as a fund that invests in other funds (i.e., a “fund-of-funds”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in a combination of underlying funds for which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager) or an affiliate serves as investment adviser or principal underwriter (the affiliated underlying funds). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in other funds, including third party advised (unaffiliated) funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (collectively with the affiliated underlying funds, the Underlying Funds), equity securities, fixed income securities (including treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS)) and derivative instruments (the 20% Sleeve). The Fund’s derivative investments may include forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including currency, equity, index, interest rate, and other bond futures) and options. Derivative positions may be established to seek incremental earnings, hedge existing positions, increase market or credit exposure, increase investment flexibility (including using the derivative position as a substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying security, currency or other instrument) and/or to change the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio. Collectively, these investments (including through investments in derivatives) provide the Fund with exposure to equity, fixed income, and cash/cash equivalent asset classes. The Fund may also pursue alternative investment strategies (alternative strategies), including those that seek investment returns uncorrelated to the broad equity and fixed income markets, as well as those providing exposure to other markets, including but not limited to absolute (positive) return strategies. 
The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds categorized as “equity”, “fixed income”, “cash/cash equivalents”, and “alternative strategies”, which may represent indirect investments in various sectors, asset classes, strategies and markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund emphasizes investments in Underlying Funds categorized as equity, which can include those that invest in equity securities representing different investment styles (e.g., growth, value and core/blend), market capitalizations (large-, mid- and small-cap), geographic focus (domestic and international, including emerging markets) and sector focus (e.g., real estate, technology, infrastructure and natural resources). The Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds categorized as fixed income, which can include those investing in TIPs, U.S. treasury bonds and notes, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds (junk bonds), high yield loans and international bonds (including those of issuers in developed and emerging markets), which may have varying interest rates, terms, duration and credit exposure. The Underlying Funds categorized as alternative strategies include those that employ a variety of investment strategies, techniques and practices, generally intended to have a low correlation to the performance of the broad equity and fixed income markets over a complete market cycle including but not limited to absolute (positive) return strategies. Subject to the 20% Sleeve limitation described above, the Fund may also invest directly in equity securities, fixed income securities and derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and futures (including currency, equity, fixed income, index and interest rate futures). By investing in a combination of Underlying Funds and other securities described in the 20% Sleeve, the Fund seeks to minimize the risks typically associated with investing in a traditional mutual fund. 
Under normal market circumstances, the Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in each of equity, fixed income and cash/cash equivalent asset classes and alternative strategies (each, an asset class category and collectively, the asset class categories) within the following target asset allocation ranges (includes investments in Underlying Funds and the other securities described in the 20% Sleeve): 
Asset Class Exposures
  Equity Fixed Income Cash/Cash Equivalents Alternatives
Moderate Aggressive Portfolio 20–85%* 15–60%* 0–40%* 0–40%*
          
* As a percent of Fund net assets. Ranges include the net notional amounts of a Fund’s direct investments in derivative instruments. Market appreciation or depreciation may cause a Fund to be temporarily outside the ranges identified in the table. The Investment Manager may modify the target allocation ranges only with the approval of a Fund’s Board of Trustees (the Board). 
The Fund may be most appropriate for investors with an intermediate-to-long term investment horizon. 
Read More

CPHNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -8.3% 18.1% 40.57%
1 Yr 6.6% -13.3% 143.9% 27.14%
3 Yr -3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 85.99%
5 Yr -3.5%* -9.7% 24.3% 89.92%
10 Yr -1.8%* -6.1% 9.1% 87.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -34.7% 92.4% 87.05%
2021 -1.6% -6.1% 19.5% 92.11%
2020 2.1% -7.5% 11.8% 62.35%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 66.67%
2018 -3.4% -12.6% 0.0% 90.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -11.9% 18.1% 40.43%
1 Yr 6.6% -13.3% 143.9% 26.79%
3 Yr -3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 86.05%
5 Yr -3.4%* -9.7% 24.3% 94.05%
10 Yr 2.3%* -6.1% 11.0% 58.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -34.7% 92.4% 87.05%
2021 -1.6% -6.1% 19.5% 92.11%
2020 2.1% -7.5% 11.8% 62.35%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 66.97%
2018 -2.4% -12.6% 0.2% 79.00%

NAV & Total Return History

CPHNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPHNX Category Low Category High CPHNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.9 B 658 K 207 B 30.87%
Number of Holdings 29 2 15351 62.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.72 B 660 K 48.5 B 21.96%
Weighting of Top 10 90.99% 8.4% 105.0% 12.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 17.68%
  2. Columbia Large Cap Value Inst3 13.35%
  3. Columbia Overseas Core Institutional 3 12.31%
  4. Columbia Contrarian Core Inst3 11.70%
  5. Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Inst3 11.66%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPHNX % Rank
Stocks 		64.20% 0.00% 99.40% 19.78%
Bonds 		30.87% 0.00% 116.75% 68.35%
Cash 		2.83% -16.75% 81.51% 62.07%
Other 		1.65% -2.51% 25.19% 16.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.46% 0.00% 23.84% 54.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 86.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPHNX % Rank
Technology 		21.65% 0.00% 44.21% 32.15%
Healthcare 		15.43% 0.00% 29.35% 18.47%
Financial Services 		14.17% 0.00% 38.77% 57.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.38% 0.00% 19.36% 43.37%
Industrials 		9.87% 0.00% 24.37% 54.31%
Communication Services 		8.43% 0.00% 23.67% 22.57%
Consumer Defense 		6.34% 0.00% 19.93% 61.01%
Energy 		5.20% 0.00% 85.65% 42.82%
Basic Materials 		3.55% 0.00% 33.35% 66.35%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 65.01% 66.35%
Utilities 		2.27% 0.00% 99.55% 74.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPHNX % Rank
US 		48.65% -1.65% 98.67% 46.25%
Non US 		15.55% 0.00% 37.06% 33.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPHNX % Rank
Corporate 		42.50% 0.00% 98.21% 26.88%
Securitized 		26.16% 0.00% 92.13% 25.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.88% 0.14% 100.00% 44.20%
Derivative 		9.59% 0.00% 31.93% 5.18%
Government 		7.87% 0.00% 97.26% 87.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 83.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPHNX % Rank
US 		28.55% 0.00% 62.18% 56.34%
Non US 		2.32% 0.00% 84.73% 75.99%

CPHNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.01% 17.63% 97.35%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.83% 19.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 11.15%

Sales Fees

CPHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CPHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 343.00% 26.62%

CPHNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPHNX Category Low Category High CPHNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 8.35% 49.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPHNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPHNX Category Low Category High CPHNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.74% -2.34% 19.41% 21.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPHNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

CPHNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anwiti Bahuguna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2009

13.28

13.3%

Anwiti Bahuguna is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. She is responsible for asset allocation research and portfolio management of the asset allocation funds and separately managed accounts. Dr. Bahuguna joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Bahuguna worked at Fleet in its corporate strategy and development group, where she provided investment banking analysis on transactions such as mergers and acquisitions in all types of financial services companies. Prior roles have also involved strategic planning for restructuring and positioning the corporation and its components for growth and expansion. She has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Dr. Bahuguna received a B.S. in economics and mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and a Ph.D. in economics from Northeastern University.

Dan Boncarosky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Daniel Boncarosky is a portfolio manager on the Global Asset Allocation Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boncarosky joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2008. Before joining the Global Asset Allocation Team, Mr. Boncarosky was an analyst on the international bond team. He has been a member of the investment community since 2008. Mr. Boncarosky received a B.S. in finance and statistics from the New York University Stern School of Business. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

