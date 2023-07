Under normal circumstances, Capital Preservation invests exclusively in short-term money market securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that are guaranteed by the direct full faith and credit pledge of the U.S. government. The income from these securities is exempt from state income tax. Examples of U.S. Treasury securities in which the fund may invest include Treasury bills and notes, and Treasury floating-rate notes.

Because this fund is a government money market fund, both retail and institutional shareholders may invest in the fund. This fund does not have the ability to impose a liquidity fee on the sale of shares or temporarily suspend redemptions in response to decreases in liquidity.