mutual fund
CPEIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.66 -0.1 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (CPEAX) Primary C (CPECX) Inst (CPEIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst Dynamic Alpha Fund

CPEIX | Fund

$20.66

$139 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$139 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 116.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CPEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst Dynamic Alpha Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Miller

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies. In addition to common stocks, other types of equity securities in which the Fund may invest include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities defined as common stocks, REITs and ADRs. The Fund is managed using an approach that imposes no limits or restrictions on the market capitalization of its investments. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on individual stock selection taking into consideration the stock’s industry group. Using quantitative measures established by Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc., the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“CP” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund seeks to purchase equities which have stronger relative performance than other equities.

The Fund believes that the whole market approach provides one main advantage: it allows a shareholder to participate in all major areas of the U.S. equity market in a single fund, including companies of all sizes with both growth and value characteristics. In so doing, the Fund uses a proprietary, disciplined and quantitative process so that more stocks can be analyzed on a weekly basis more objectively than by following a more traditional, labor intensive investment process. The Sub-Advisor uses this process to continually analyze equity securities across various industries as candidates for purchase by the Fund. From the universe of stocks, the Sub-Advisor employs a proprietary analysis based on stock and industry strength, volatility and other factors to select particular stocks to buy, sell or hold. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Read More

CPEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -41.7% 64.0% 94.58%
1 Yr 16.3% -46.2% 77.9% 54.97%
3 Yr -1.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 61.82%
5 Yr -2.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 76.37%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 61.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -85.9% 81.6% 1.42%
2021 -4.5% -31.0% 26.7% 86.73%
2020 6.7% -13.0% 34.8% 66.99%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 93.99%
2018 -4.2% -15.9% 2.0% 86.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -41.7% 64.0% 90.30%
1 Yr 16.3% -46.2% 77.9% 51.19%
3 Yr -1.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 61.32%
5 Yr -2.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 79.85%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 58.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -85.9% 81.6% 1.42%
2021 -4.5% -31.0% 26.7% 86.73%
2020 6.7% -13.0% 34.8% 66.99%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 93.99%
2018 -4.2% -15.9% 3.1% 91.52%

NAV & Total Return History

CPEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPEIX Category Low Category High CPEIX % Rank
Net Assets 139 M 189 K 222 B 82.74%
Number of Holdings 35 2 3509 85.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.3 M -1.37 M 104 B 83.18%
Weighting of Top 10 41.55% 11.4% 116.5% 73.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DocuSign Inc 7.45%
  2. Teradyne Inc 6.58%
  3. American Tower Corp 5.46%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.41%
  5. KLA Corp 5.35%
  6. Apple Inc 5.20%
  7. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 4.98%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 4.90%
  9. Infosys Ltd ADR 4.83%
  10. Quanta Services Inc 4.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPEIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% 50.26% 104.50% 29.60%
Cash 		0.65% -10.83% 49.73% 66.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 62.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 64.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 60.35%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 59.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPEIX % Rank
Technology 		26.06% 0.00% 65.70% 81.12%
Financial Services 		16.76% 0.00% 43.06% 10.06%
Industrials 		12.00% 0.00% 30.65% 8.41%
Healthcare 		8.49% 0.00% 39.76% 87.80%
Consumer Defense 		8.17% 0.00% 25.50% 7.67%
Basic Materials 		7.43% 0.00% 18.91% 2.89%
Real Estate 		7.09% 0.00% 16.05% 1.40%
Energy 		6.95% 0.00% 41.09% 5.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.91% 0.00% 62.57% 96.54%
Utilities 		2.13% 0.00% 16.07% 8.24%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 98.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPEIX % Rank
US 		91.43% 34.69% 100.00% 70.16%
Non US 		7.93% 0.00% 54.22% 20.45%

CPEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 20.29% 29.30%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 60.96%

Sales Fees

CPEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CPEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 116.00% 0.00% 316.74% 92.63%

CPEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPEIX Category Low Category High CPEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 65.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPEIX Category Low Category High CPEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -6.13% 1.75% 51.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CPEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2011

10.45

10.5%

Mr. Miller has served as Chief Investment Officer and Secretary of Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc since 2006. Prior to joining Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc in 1987 as a portfolio manager, Mr. Miller was a consultant to small business owners through the Small Business Development Center at Clarion University. After nearly ten years with Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc, Mr. Miller left to join the Fragasso Group, an investment firm, where he created an in-house portfolio management department. He rejoined Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc in April 1999 and became an owner in 2002. Mr. Miller graduated from Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance in 1983. Mr. Miller then attended Kent State University and received his M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance and Information Systems. Mr. Miller was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation by the CFA Institute in September of 1991.

Cory Krebs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2011

10.45

10.5%

Mr. Krebs has served as an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc. since 2003. Prior to joining Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc. in 2003, Mr. Krebs was an Equity Trader with Laurel Capital Advisors, an investment subsidiary of Mellon Financial Corporation, from 1998 to 2003. Mr. Krebs had also previously worked in the financial services industry for Federated Investors Inc. and American Express Financial Advisors. Mr. Krebs pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh, completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics in 1996. He has since obtained a M.B.A. degree with a concentration in Finance from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. Mr. Krebs was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation by the CFA Institute in October 2007.

Luke O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2019

2.86

2.9%

Luke joined CooksonPeirce in 2018 with 18 years of experience in the investment business. Most recently at Mellon Capital Management, a large institutional investment manager within BNY Mellon, he served as a director on its investment strategy team and head of product development and management. Before that, he served as executive director and head of manager research at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and as vice president and head of manager research at Wilshire Associates. Luke received a B.S. in applied mathematics and an M.S. in organizational leadership from Geneva College and his M.B.A. in finance from Carnegie Mellon University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

