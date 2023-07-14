The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies. In addition to common stocks, other types of equity securities in which the Fund may invest include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities defined as common stocks, REITs and ADRs. The Fund is managed using an approach that imposes no limits or restrictions on the market capitalization of its investments. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on individual stock selection taking into consideration the stock’s industry group. Using quantitative measures established by Cookson, Peirce & Co., Inc., the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“CP” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund seeks to purchase equities which have stronger relative performance than other equities.

The Fund believes that the whole market approach provides one main advantage: it allows a shareholder to participate in all major areas of the U.S. equity market in a single fund, including companies of all sizes with both growth and value characteristics. In so doing, the Fund uses a proprietary, disciplined and quantitative process so that more stocks can be analyzed on a weekly basis more objectively than by following a more traditional, labor intensive investment process. The Sub-Advisor uses this process to continually analyze equity securities across various industries as candidates for purchase by the Fund. From the universe of stocks, the Sub-Advisor employs a proprietary analysis based on stock and industry strength, volatility and other factors to select particular stocks to buy, sell or hold. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.