Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$882 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CPCTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Counterpoint Tactical Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Counterpoint Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Krause

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests in mutual funds, closed-end funds and passively and actively managed exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in (i) high yield instruments (also known as “junk”) (including bonds, bank loans, preferred stock, floating rate bonds and debt and municipal high yield debt); (ii) obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including U.S. treasuries (with an average duration of up to 5 years); and (iii) cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). The Fund may also invest in these types of securities directly. The Fund’s adviser, Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a proprietary quantitative model that seeks to identify the trends in the market for high yield instruments. To hedge against or replicate credit and interest rate exposure, the Fund also invests directly in derivatives (including U.S. treasury futures and credit default swaps) and may borrow an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets (including the amount borrowed). The Fund invests in high yield instruments of any maturity or duration when the model determines that the market for high yield instruments is stable or trending upwards and either U.S. Treasuries or cash and cash equivalents when the model determines that the market for high yield instruments is trending downwards. By tactically allocating its investments among the securities described above, the Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to declines in the market for high yield instruments, thereby limiting portfolio volatility in down-trending markets (“downside volatility”) and downside loss.

The Adviser uses a quantitative model that takes into account macro market data and other market-based inputs and metrics to seek to identify market trends. When making investment decisions for the Fund, the portfolio managers consider both the outputs of the model as well as an assessment of current market conditions, the average credit quality of the portfolio, the average duration of the portfolio and other factors. When the Fund is invested in high yield instruments, the portfolio managers consider the relative risk adjusted net returns of available high yield instruments.

CPCTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -7.2% 18.1% 26.16%
1 Yr 0.9% -18.7% 21.2% 22.25%
3 Yr 0.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 3.94%
5 Yr 0.4%* -29.7% 29.3% 5.73%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.0% -31.8% 18.4% 7.49%
2021 -0.7% -14.3% 15.8% 44.94%
2020 1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 13.32%
2019 1.4% -10.2% 3.6% 37.09%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% 0.7% 68.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -11.7% 18.1% 25.04%
1 Yr 0.9% -18.7% 38.5% 21.10%
3 Yr 0.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 4.57%
5 Yr 1.1%* -29.7% 30.1% 3.93%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.0% -31.8% 18.4% 7.49%
2021 -0.7% -14.3% 15.8% 44.94%
2020 1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 13.32%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 29.12%
2018 -0.8% -12.3% 1.5% 52.58%

NAV & Total Return History

CPCTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPCTX Category Low Category High CPCTX % Rank
Net Assets 882 M 100 124 B 43.78%
Number of Holdings 26 2 8175 90.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 826 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 17.30%
Weighting of Top 10 97.41% 4.3% 105.0% 4.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 35.25%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 24.68%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 22.98%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 21.71%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 17.44%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 16.10%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 11.50%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.22%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 5.68%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 5.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCTX % Rank
Bonds 		93.82% -150.81% 180.51% 27.03%
Cash 		6.06% -261.12% 258.91% 51.31%
Stocks 		0.06% -38.22% 261.12% 58.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 33.50% 83.87%
Other 		0.02% -25.82% 276.99% 29.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 53.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCTX % Rank
Energy 		62.70% 0.00% 100.00% 25.19%
Communication Services 		13.96% 0.00% 100.00% 13.62%
Real Estate 		5.71% 0.00% 100.00% 22.62%
Basic Materials 		4.65% 0.00% 100.00% 21.08%
Industrials 		4.17% 0.00% 100.00% 35.22%
Financial Services 		2.65% 0.00% 100.00% 49.87%
Utilities 		2.35% 0.00% 100.00% 29.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.30% 0.00% 89.95% 44.47%
Healthcare 		1.27% 0.00% 100.00% 26.48%
Technology 		1.24% 0.00% 29.61% 29.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 39.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCTX % Rank
US 		0.06% -40.06% 261.12% 51.89%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 37.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCTX % Rank
Government 		91.70% 0.00% 99.43% 0.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.10% 0.00% 100.00% 58.89%
Corporate 		1.98% 0.00% 97.25% 90.51%
Derivative 		0.21% -0.52% 72.98% 48.83%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 99.65% 90.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 39.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CPCTX % Rank
US 		93.63% -151.11% 194.51% 4.07%
Non US 		0.19% -136.75% 104.82% 94.91%

CPCTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.48% 0.01% 26.65% 10.22%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.29% 90.27%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 78.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 34.54%

Sales Fees

CPCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CPCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 69.39%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 632.00% 9.56%

CPCTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPCTX Category Low Category High CPCTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.53% 0.00% 15.93% 71.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPCTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPCTX Category Low Category High CPCTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.27% -1.55% 11.51% 71.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPCTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

CPCTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Krause

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2014

7.49

7.5%

Michael Krause is a co-founder of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC. Prior to founding Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC in 2014, Mr. Krause co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012 to offer quantitative investment strategies to investment clients. Mr. Krause served as a senior financial risk analyst for San Diego Gas & Electric from 2012 until 2014. Mr. Krause is a CFA® charter holder. He obtained an MBA from the Rady School of Management at the University of California at San Diego in 2012 and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from San Diego State University. Prior to attending San Diego State University, Mr. Krause worked as a computer and information technology consultant and co-founded Exchange Network Services, Inc., an internet service provider, which earned him the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Northeast Ohio regional award in 1998.

Joseph Engelberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Joseph Engelberg has served as Chief Research Officer of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC since 2015. Dr. Engelberg has also been an Associate Professor of Finance at University California San Diego, Rady School of Management since 2011. Prior to joining Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC, Dr. Engelberg co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012. From 2008 to 2011, Dr. Engelberg was an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned his Ph.D. in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his B.A. in Mathematics and B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

