Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$731 M
Holdings in Top 10
79.0%
Expense Ratio 3.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 253.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund aims to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing globally in publicly listed equity securities, including common stock and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), of issuers of all market capitalizations that operate in the knowledge-based sectors such as technology, communications and media, as well as financial services and healthcare, and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that track or otherwise provide exposure to such sectors. The Fund's investment adviser (the "Advisor") believes that the heterogeneous, disruptive and volatile nature of many of these sectors is well suited for long/short equity investing. Long investing generally involves buying a security expecting to profit from an increase in its price. Short investing generally involves selling a security that the Fund does not own expecting to profit from a decline in its price at a later time. The Advisor will also consider investing in other sectors if, in the Advisor's opinion, such long and short exposures have favorable potential for contributing value. The Fund may maintain long and short positions through the use of derivative instruments, such as options, futures and forward contracts, without investing directly in the underlying asset. The Fund may also use derivative instruments to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and hedge (protect) the value of the Fund's assets. The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents.
The Advisor pursues a fundamental, global approach that incorporates a blend of top-down and bottom-up considerations. The advantages of its investment process are based upon: 1) a comprehensive assessment of what drives share prices; 2) how companies and industries are analyzed; and 3) the flexible management of style, capitalization and country factors. The Advisor believes that flexible asset allocation across the global equity universe, with less emphasis upon the traditional role of benchmarks, provides the potential for excess returns.
The Advisor's approach is primarily derived from its assessment of corporate and economic fundamentals. Equally, the Fund's strategy allows for all investment styles (for example, growth versus value, small versus large capitalization) to be considered depending upon a company's business model, prevailing market conditions and the economic cycle. The Advisor believes that stocks with common style characteristics can behave similarly, often in response to the economic cycle, and that these characteristics are an additional source of return that should be identified.
|Period
|CPCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|37.99%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|15.64%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|11.59%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|11.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|33.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.0%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|16.18%
|2021
|3.2%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|47.31%
|2020
|5.8%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|21.12%
|2019
|0.7%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|80.92%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|59.18%
|Period
|CPCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|35.75%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|15.64%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|12.96%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|13.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|48.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|CPCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.0%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|16.76%
|2021
|3.2%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|47.31%
|2020
|5.8%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|21.12%
|2019
|0.7%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|80.92%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|63.95%
|CPCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPCLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|731 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|13.41%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|3
|2670
|57.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-175 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.98%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|15.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPCLX % Rank
|Cash
|62.72%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|22.22%
|Stocks
|37.30%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|76.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|98.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|87.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|96.47%
|Bonds
|-0.01%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|93.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPCLX % Rank
|Industrials
|31.93%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|2.00%
|Financial Services
|22.41%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|16.67%
|Technology
|11.70%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|84.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.63%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|48.00%
|Communication Services
|7.69%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|36.00%
|Healthcare
|6.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.33%
|Energy
|5.03%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|40.67%
|Consumer Defense
|2.30%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|86.00%
|Basic Materials
|1.67%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|74.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|99.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|99.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPCLX % Rank
|US
|19.01%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|83.63%
|Non US
|18.29%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|15.20%
|CPCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.09%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|18.39%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|64.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|CPCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|100.00%
|CPCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CPCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|253.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|89.29%
|CPCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPCLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|98.32%
|CPCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CPCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPCLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.63%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|81.36%
|CPCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2016
6.16
6.2%
Michael Grant manages investment team members and leads the portfolio management team responsible for our Long/Short strategies. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. He joined Calamos in 2015 and has more than 35 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, Michael founded Phineus Partners in 2002, where he launched a successful long/short strategy. Previously, he was a Managing Director of Schroder Investment Management with responsibilities over US equity mandates. During his tenure at Schroders, he also served as Head of the Global Technology Team and Head of the US Equity Team in London. Prior to that, Michael was a portfolio manager for the National Investment Trust Co. in Taipei, Taiwan and a US equity analyst for the Principal Group in Canada. Michael earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, where he specialized in International History. He has Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, Canada.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...