Under normal circumstances, the Fund aims to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing globally in publicly listed equity securities, including common stock and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), of issuers of all market capitalizations that operate in the knowledge-based sectors such as technology, communications and media, as well as financial services and healthcare, and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that track or otherwise provide exposure to such sectors. The Fund's investment adviser (the "Advisor") believes that the heterogeneous, disruptive and volatile nature of many of these sectors is well suited for long/short equity investing. Long investing generally involves buying a security expecting to profit from an increase in its price. Short investing generally involves selling a security that the Fund does not own expecting to profit from a decline in its price at a later time. The Advisor will also consider investing in other sectors if, in the Advisor's opinion, such long and short exposures have favorable potential for contributing value. The Fund may maintain long and short positions through the use of derivative instruments, such as options, futures and forward contracts, without investing directly in the underlying asset. The Fund may also use derivative instruments to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and hedge (protect) the value of the Fund's assets. The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents.

The Advisor pursues a fundamental, global approach that incorporates a blend of top-down and bottom-up considerations. The advantages of its investment process are based upon: 1) a comprehensive assessment of what drives share prices; 2) how companies and industries are analyzed; and 3) the flexible management of style, capitalization and country factors. The Advisor believes that flexible asset allocation across the global equity universe, with less emphasis upon the traditional role of benchmarks, provides the potential for excess returns.

The Advisor's approach is primarily derived from its assessment of corporate and economic fundamentals. Equally, the Fund's strategy allows for all investment styles (for example, growth versus value, small versus large capitalization) to be considered depending upon a company's business model, prevailing market conditions and the economic cycle. The Advisor believes that stocks with common style characteristics can behave similarly, often in response to the economic cycle, and that these characteristics are an additional source of return that should be identified.