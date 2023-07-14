Christine Seng joined the company in October 2013, and is responsible for portfolio construction for Developed Asia mandates. She is also a specialist in Total Return Equity products and supports the team on research for Singapore and Australia stocks. Before joining the company Christine was a Portfolio Manager at Nikko Asset Management. Prior to that Christine was a Portfolio Manager at Mirae Asset Global Investment Management and Phillip Securities. Christine has a Business degree from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and she also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.