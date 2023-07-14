Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Pacific/Asia Fund

CPAYX | Fund

$9.98

$133 M

0.00%

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CPAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Pacific/Asia Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daisuke Nomoto

Fund Description

CPAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -1.4% 13.3% 94.12%
1 Yr N/A -4.1% 15.2% 17.65%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.3% 5.8% 58.33%
5 Yr -1.1%* -6.0% 3.1% 58.33%
10 Yr N/A* -1.2% 4.6% 28.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.9% -13.7% 47.06%
2021 -51.2% -51.2% 1.5% 100.00%
2020 7.6% 4.0% 12.0% 54.55%
2019 4.5% 2.1% 7.0% 45.45%
2018 -5.3% -5.8% -2.7% 90.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -10.7% 13.3% 94.12%
1 Yr N/A -13.7% 13.5% 17.65%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.3% 6.0% 54.55%
5 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 4.3% 54.55%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 6.9% 28.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.9% -13.7% 47.06%
2021 -51.2% -51.2% 1.5% 100.00%
2020 7.6% 4.0% 12.0% 54.55%
2019 4.5% 2.1% 7.0% 45.45%
2018 -3.6% -5.8% -2.6% 90.91%

NAV & Total Return History

CPAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CPAYX Category Low Category High CPAYX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 133 M 8.11 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 71 34 2507 75.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.8 M 49.8 M 1.38 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 37.56% 16.9% 49.7% 33.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 7.05%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CPAYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 95.91% 99.93% 16.67%
Cash 		0.61% 0.07% 4.09% 91.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 41.67%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 50.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 41.67%

CPAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.08% 1.11% 8.33%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.07% 0.95% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 60.00%
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 5.00% 47.41% 63.64%

CPAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CPAYX Category Low Category High CPAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.58% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CPAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CPAYX Category Low Category High CPAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.25% -0.62% 2.45% 54.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CPAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CPAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daisuke Nomoto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2008

12.92

12.9%

Christine Seng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2014

6.75

6.8%

Christine Seng joined the company in October 2013, and is responsible for portfolio construction for Developed Asia mandates. She is also a specialist in Total Return Equity products and supports the team on research for Singapore and Australia stocks. Before joining the company Christine was a Portfolio Manager at Nikko Asset Management. Prior to that Christine was a Portfolio Manager at Mirae Asset Global Investment Management and Phillip Securities. Christine has a Business degree from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and she also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.33 15.42 6.75 6.26

