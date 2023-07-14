Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$133 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.6%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
* Annualized
|CPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|133 M
|133 M
|8.11 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|34
|2507
|75.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.8 M
|49.8 M
|1.38 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.56%
|16.9%
|49.7%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPAYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.39%
|95.91%
|99.93%
|16.67%
|Cash
|0.61%
|0.07%
|4.09%
|91.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|50.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.58%
|66.67%
|CPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|CPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.25%
|-0.62%
|2.45%
|54.55%
|CPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2008
12.92
12.9%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2014
6.75
6.8%
Christine Seng joined the company in October 2013, and is responsible for portfolio construction for Developed Asia mandates. She is also a specialist in Total Return Equity products and supports the team on research for Singapore and Australia stocks. Before joining the company Christine was a Portfolio Manager at Nikko Asset Management. Prior to that Christine was a Portfolio Manager at Mirae Asset Global Investment Management and Phillip Securities. Christine has a Business degree from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and she also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.33
|15.42
|6.75
|6.26
