Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$882 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.4%
Expense Ratio 1.73%
Front Load 4.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests in mutual funds, closed-end funds and passively and actively managed exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in (i) high yield instruments (also known as “junk”) (including bonds, bank loans, preferred stock, floating rate bonds and debt and municipal high yield debt); (ii) obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including U.S. treasuries (with an average duration of up to 5 years); and (iii) cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). The Fund may also invest in these types of securities directly. The Fund’s adviser, Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a proprietary quantitative model that seeks to identify the trends in the market for high yield instruments. To hedge against or replicate credit and interest rate exposure, the Fund also invests directly in derivatives (including U.S. treasury futures and credit default swaps) and may borrow an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets (including the amount borrowed). The Fund invests in high yield instruments of any maturity or duration when the model determines that the market for high yield instruments is stable or trending upwards and either U.S. Treasuries or cash and cash equivalents when the model determines that the market for high yield instruments is trending downwards. By tactically allocating its investments among the securities described above, the Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to declines in the market for high yield instruments, thereby limiting portfolio volatility in down-trending markets (“downside volatility”) and downside loss.
The Adviser uses a quantitative model that takes into account macro market data and other market-based inputs and metrics to seek to identify market trends. When making investment decisions for the Fund, the portfolio managers consider both the outputs of the model as well as an assessment of current market conditions, the average credit quality of the portfolio, the average duration of the portfolio and other factors. When the Fund is invested in high yield instruments, the portfolio managers consider the relative risk adjusted net returns of available high yield instruments.
|Period
|CPATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|22.93%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|22.39%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|3.78%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|5.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CPATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|7.06%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|44.64%
|2020
|1.9%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|12.68%
|2019
|1.4%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|35.18%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|63.29%
|Period
|CPATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|21.94%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|21.24%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|4.26%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|3.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CPATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|7.06%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|44.64%
|2020
|1.9%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|12.68%
|2019
|1.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|26.52%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|44.17%
|CPATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPATX % Rank
|Net Assets
|882 M
|100
|124 B
|44.08%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|8175
|91.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|826 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|17.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.41%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|5.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPATX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.82%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|27.33%
|Cash
|6.06%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|51.60%
|Stocks
|0.06%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|59.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|84.16%
|Other
|0.02%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|31.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|81.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPATX % Rank
|Energy
|62.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.71%
|Communication Services
|13.96%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.14%
|Real Estate
|5.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.14%
|Basic Materials
|4.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.59%
|Industrials
|4.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.73%
|Financial Services
|2.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.39%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.30%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|44.99%
|Healthcare
|1.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.99%
|Technology
|1.24%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|29.82%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|71.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPATX % Rank
|US
|0.06%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|52.47%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|70.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPATX % Rank
|Government
|91.70%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|0.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.18%
|Corporate
|1.98%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|90.80%
|Derivative
|0.21%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|49.56%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|91.24%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|73.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPATX % Rank
|US
|93.63%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|4.36%
|Non US
|0.19%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|95.20%
|CPATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.73%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|24.44%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|92.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|36.55%
|CPATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|21.80%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CPATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|85.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CPATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|10.92%
|CPATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPATX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.29%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|53.79%
|CPATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CPATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPATX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.03%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|46.24%
|CPATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2014
7.49
7.5%
Michael Krause is a co-founder of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC. Prior to founding Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC in 2014, Mr. Krause co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012 to offer quantitative investment strategies to investment clients. Mr. Krause served as a senior financial risk analyst for San Diego Gas & Electric from 2012 until 2014. Mr. Krause is a CFA® charter holder. He obtained an MBA from the Rady School of Management at the University of California at San Diego in 2012 and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from San Diego State University. Prior to attending San Diego State University, Mr. Krause worked as a computer and information technology consultant and co-founded Exchange Network Services, Inc., an internet service provider, which earned him the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Northeast Ohio regional award in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2017
4.7
4.7%
Joseph Engelberg has served as Chief Research Officer of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC since 2015. Dr. Engelberg has also been an Associate Professor of Finance at University California San Diego, Rady School of Management since 2011. Prior to joining Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC, Dr. Engelberg co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012. From 2008 to 2011, Dr. Engelberg was an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned his Ph.D. in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his B.A. in Mathematics and B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
