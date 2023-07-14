Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in equity instruments of any market capitalization. Equity instruments include domestic and foreign common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, equity swaps (including single-name, index, and basket swaps), options, equity index futures, and other investment companies (such as exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, and closed-end funds) that invest in these types of securities. The Fund may hedge exposure to foreign currencies using foreign currency forwards or futures.

In managing the Fund, the Fund’s adviser, Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), employs a strategy that generates returns from two sources: (1) stock selection and (2) tactical market exposure.

Stock Selection. The Adviser selects the particular stocks on which to go long and short based on multi-factor quantitative models. The models are based on proprietary research related to economic indicators and investment anomalies found in peer-reviewed academic journals. An investment anomaly refers to a situation when a security or group of securities performs contrary to the notion of efficient markets, which states that security prices reflect all available information at any point in time. Published papers in academic finance journals have identified more than one hundred investment anomalies. An example of such an anomaly is the asset growth anomaly where the literature has shown that companies that are more aggressive with spending their capital have worse average stock performance than companies that are more conservative in their capital expenditures. Perfect market efficiency would not yield any market outperformance from investment decisions based on publicly available accounting data such as this.

The Fund seeks to target the best performing, recent, and persistent anomalies. The Fund may invest in stocks that provide exposure to a wide variety of anomalies. The Adviser’s strategy may seek to capitalize on many market anomalies at any one time. The Adviser may adjust its model to include newer and more effective anomalies and pare down exposure to older underperforming anomalies on a regular basis. The signals from these models indicate which stocks are undervalued and likely to increase in price and which stocks are overvalued and likely to decrease in price. The Adviser takes long positions in undervalued securities and short positions in overvalued securities.

Tactical Market Exposure. The Adviser varies the Fund’s equity exposure using a tactical proprietary model of market returns. When the tactical model forecasts lower market returns, the Fund targets a market-neutral (zero beta) allocation to stocks with a gross equity exposure (long positions plus short positions) of at least 80%. Beta is a measure of the volatility, or systematic risk, of a security or a portfolio in comparison to the market as a whole. Beta is assigned a number. A beta of 1 indicates that the security’s price moves with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security is theoretically less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security’s price is theoretically more volatile than the market. The remaining 0-20% of the total portfolio assets are invested either directly, or indirectly through ETFs, mutual funds, or derivatives, in U.S. treasury instruments and investment grade debt. When the model forecasts higher market returns, the Adviser selects a blend of equity index futures, equity index ETFs, and/or equity index swaps based on various factors (liquidity, tracking error, and cost) to achieve exposure to the equity markets with a beta between 0.8 and 0.85.