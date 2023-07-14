Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$1.31 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.4%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|COVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|83.73%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|52.71%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|65.13%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|59.07%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|67.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|COVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|66.96%
|2021
|8.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|58.31%
|2020
|2.9%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|16.28%
|2019
|3.8%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|70.32%
|2018
|-6.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|72.43%
|Period
|COVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|79.83%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|48.70%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|64.43%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|68.47%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|53.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|COVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|66.96%
|2021
|8.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|58.31%
|2020
|2.9%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|16.28%
|2019
|3.8%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|70.32%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|74.94%
|COVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.31 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|26.84%
|Number of Holdings
|112
|10
|1551
|48.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|201 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|27.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.36%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|63.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.45%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|50.98%
|Cash
|1.55%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|48.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|59.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|58.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|58.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|58.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COVAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.13%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|44.37%
|Industrials
|16.93%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|50.99%
|Energy
|11.59%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|16.11%
|Real Estate
|11.20%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|22.52%
|Basic Materials
|7.25%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|17.22%
|Technology
|7.16%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|74.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.18%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|97.79%
|Utilities
|5.75%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|9.05%
|Healthcare
|4.44%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|70.64%
|Consumer Defense
|3.54%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|57.84%
|Communication Services
|1.85%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|62.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COVAX % Rank
|US
|96.33%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|30.63%
|Non US
|2.12%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|59.52%
|COVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|38.33%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|65.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|41.03%
|COVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|25.40%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|COVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|47.38%
|COVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.38%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|70.19%
|COVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|COVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|81.19%
|COVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2007
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2002
20.1
20.1%
Christian Stadlinger is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Stadlinger serves as the lead portfolio manager on a small-cap value product. Dr. Stadlinger joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Stadlinger worked as a team leader and senior portfolio manager on the domestic emerging value investment team at BlackRock, where he managed small-cap and mid-cap value portfolios for corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, Dr. Stadlinger managed small-cap value mutual fund and institutional portfolios at Morgan Stanley Asset Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1989. Dr. Stadlinger received an M.S. in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Vienna and a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2003
19.27
19.3%
Jarl Ginsberg is a portfolio manager with Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC . Previously, he is a portfolio co-manager and senior research analyst Columbia Management, responsible for Nations Small Cap Value Fund. Mr. Ginsberg may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. He is responsible for research, stock selection and portfolio construction for the small-cap product. Prior to joining the Value Strategies Team in 2003, Mr. Ginsberg worked for Pilgrim, Baxter, & Associates from 2002 to 2003 as a research analyst, and BlackRock Inc. as co-manager for the mid-cap value product and analyst for the small-cap value product from 1998 to 2002. Mr. Ginsberg has been in the investment community since 1987. Mr. Ginsberg earned his bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics/Economics from Brown University and his MPPM in Finance from the Yale School of Management. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a member of CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
