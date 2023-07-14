Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $21.8 million and $14.5 billion as of May 31, 2022) that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued and have the potential for long-term growth. The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts. The Fund normally invests in common stocks and also may invest in real estate investment trusts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector.