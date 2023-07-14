Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado

mutual fund
COTYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (COTFX) Primary C (COTCX) Inst (COTYX)
COTYX (Mutual Fund)

Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (COTFX) Primary C (COTCX) Inst (COTYX)
COTYX (Mutual Fund)

Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (COTFX) Primary C (COTCX) Inst (COTYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado

COTYX | Fund

$9.78

$220 M

2.21%

$0.22

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$220 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado

COTYX | Fund

$9.78

$220 M

2.21%

$0.22

0.65%

COTYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Tax-Free Fund of Colorado
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Johns

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Colorado state and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the State of Colorado, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Colorado Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. A significant portion of the Colorado Obligations in which the Fund invests consist of revenue bonds, which are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Colorado Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either

· be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
· if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, Davidson Fixed Income Management, Inc. doing business as Kirkpatrick Pettis Capital Management (the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Sub-Adviser selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.

Read More

COTYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -60.4% 31.9% 89.04%
1 Yr -1.4% -45.4% 15.3% 57.33%
3 Yr -3.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 54.64%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.2% 45.25%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 69.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -76.8% 4.7% 24.35%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 95.35%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 38.68%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 83.47%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 32.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -60.4% 31.9% 87.47%
1 Yr -1.4% -45.4% 15.1% 54.14%
3 Yr -3.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 55.25%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.3% 47.57%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 65.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -76.8% 4.7% 24.41%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 95.35%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 38.68%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 83.60%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 35.19%

NAV & Total Return History

COTYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COTYX Category Low Category High COTYX % Rank
Net Assets 220 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 69.04%
Number of Holdings 138 1 14000 73.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.6 M -317 M 8.64 B 62.64%
Weighting of Top 10 17.85% 2.4% 101.7% 47.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COLORADO EDL & CULTURAL FACS AUTH REV 5.25% 3.21%
  2. ADAMS & ARAPAHOE CNTYS COLO JT SCH DIST NO 28J AURORA 5% 1.99%
  3. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY SCH DIST NO 1 5% 1.85%
  4. ADAMS & WELD CNTYS COLO SCH DIST NO 027J BRIGHTON 5% 1.84%
  5. COLORADO ST BLDG EXCELLENT SCHS TODAY CTFS PARTN 5% 1.69%
  6. REGIONAL TRANSN DIST COLO SALES TAX REV 5% 1.59%
  7. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY ARPT REV 5% 1.57%
  8. ADAMS 12 FIVE STAR SCHS COLO 5% 1.52%
  9. COLORADO ST CTFS PARTN 5% 1.44%
  10. GREELEY COLO WTR REV 5% 1.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COTYX % Rank
Bonds 		99.01% 65.51% 150.86% 47.13%
Cash 		0.99% -50.86% 33.96% 51.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 9.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 6.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 8.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 6.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COTYX % Rank
Municipal 		99.01% 44.39% 100.00% 44.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.99% 0.00% 33.95% 53.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 6.62%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 8.43%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 24.64%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 12.73%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COTYX % Rank
US 		99.01% 37.86% 142.23% 23.30%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 79.55%

COTYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.02% 6.50% 53.86%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.10% 77.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

COTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 283.00% 37.79%

COTYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COTYX Category Low Category High COTYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.21% 0.00% 4.45% 64.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COTYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COTYX Category Low Category High COTYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.58% -0.53% 5.33% 68.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COTYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COTYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Johns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 1987

35.05

35.1%

Mr. Christopher has served as the portfolio manager of Aquila Tax- Free Trust of Oregon since 2011. Mr. Johns is a Senior Vice President of the Davidson Fixed Income Management, Inc. and has been an officer of it and its predecessor companies since 1992. From 1984 through 1992, he was a portfolio manager at the former United Bank of Denver, which acted as investment adviser to the Fund from its inception through 1992. He was formerly a portfolio manager of Toledo Trust Company. He holds the degree of BBA in Finance from the University of Cincinnati

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×