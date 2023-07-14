Home
Trending ETFs

COSVX (Mutual Fund)

COSVX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Overseas Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.23 -0.1 -0.97%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (COSZX) Primary C (COCVX) A (COAVX) Inst (COSYX) Inst (COSSX) Adv (COSVX) Retirement (COVUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Overseas Value Fund

COSVX | Fund

$10.23

$2.65 B

2.33%

$0.24

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$2.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Overseas Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Fred Copper

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of total assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies that have market capitalizations of more than $1 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund typically invests in foreign companies in at least three countries, other than the United States, at any one time and may invest in emerging markets. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through closed-end investment companies and depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector. 
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including equity futures and index futures) and options (including options on stocks and indices), for both hedging and non-hedging purposes including, for example, for investment purposes to seek to enhance returns or, in certain circumstances, when holding a derivative is deemed preferable to holding the underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may invest in forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may also invest in equity index futures to manage exposure to the securities market and to maintain equity market exposure while managing cash flows. 
The Fund has the following limits on its investments, which are applied at the time an investment is made. The Fund: 
normally invests no more than 5% of its total assets in a single security; 
typically invests up to the greater of (i) 20% of its total assets in a single country or industry or (ii) 150% of the weighting of a single country or industry in the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East (MSCI EAFE) Value Index (limited to less than 25% of its total assets in a single industry, other than U.S. Government obligations); and 
generally may not invest more than 20% of its total assets in emerging markets. 
Read More

COSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -0.2% 22.0% 85.63%
1 Yr 21.6% -23.7% 32.5% 33.53%
3 Yr 7.3%* -4.7% 20.6% 47.92%
5 Yr 0.7%* -11.3% 9.6% 50.17%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 9.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -27.8% 166.1% 18.90%
2021 3.4% -42.2% 28.2% 65.63%
2020 -0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 70.87%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 25.58%
2018 -4.2% -8.1% -1.1% 44.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -9.7% 22.0% 79.94%
1 Yr 21.6% -23.7% 56.0% 32.24%
3 Yr 7.3%* -4.7% 22.3% 43.31%
5 Yr 1.1%* -11.3% 12.4% 44.44%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 8.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -27.8% 166.1% 18.90%
2021 3.4% -42.2% 28.2% 65.63%
2020 -0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 70.87%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 25.91%
2018 -3.6% -8.1% -1.1% 39.02%

NAV & Total Return History

COSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COSVX Category Low Category High COSVX % Rank
Net Assets 2.65 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 21.49%
Number of Holdings 128 2 3900 40.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 662 M 530 K 13.7 B 19.05%
Weighting of Top 10 26.39% 7.3% 99.9% 49.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TotalEnergies SE 3.70%
  9. British American Tobacco PLC 3.39%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COSVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.61% 75.03% 100.46% 19.94%
Cash 		0.38% -31.92% 11.89% 77.38%
Other 		0.01% -2.35% 6.11% 29.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 63.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 60.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 63.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.75% 0.00% 42.76% 29.73%
Energy 		13.37% 0.00% 26.59% 6.31%
Healthcare 		12.38% 0.00% 23.28% 30.63%
Industrials 		9.99% 1.03% 36.79% 82.28%
Basic Materials 		8.90% 0.00% 30.76% 46.25%
Communication Services 		8.21% 0.00% 23.78% 27.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.41% 0.00% 27.46% 70.57%
Consumer Defense 		7.07% 0.00% 31.84% 59.16%
Technology 		4.19% 0.00% 24.16% 72.97%
Utilities 		3.32% 0.00% 27.46% 48.35%
Real Estate 		1.41% 0.00% 17.64% 57.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COSVX % Rank
Non US 		93.02% 71.47% 100.46% 80.06%
US 		6.59% 0.00% 15.02% 11.90%

COSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 21.16% 54.98%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.25% 87.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 42.37%

Sales Fees

COSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

COSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 2.00% 158.16% 52.96%

COSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COSVX Category Low Category High COSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.33% 0.00% 8.48% 45.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COSVX Category Low Category High COSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.37% 0.18% 7.85% 50.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Fred Copper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2008

14.18

14.2%

Daisuke Nomoto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

8.76

8.8%

Daisuke Nomoto is head of Japanese equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Prior to his current role, he was a director and senior portfolio manager on the Overseas Equity team. Mr. Nomoto joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005. Previously, Mr. Nomoto worked as an equity analyst at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held a variety of positions for Nippon Life Insurance, including four years as a senior portfolio manager and equity analyst at Nissay Asset Management, Tokyo, and five years as an equity analyst with NLI International. Mr. Nomoto received a B.A. from Shiga University, Japan. He is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

