Columbia Overseas Core Fund

mutual fund
COSTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.79 -0.07 -0.71%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (COSNX) Primary Inst (COSOX) Adv (COSDX) A (COSAX) C (COSCX) Retirement (COSRX) Inst (COSTX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$1.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Overseas Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 05, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daisuke Nomoto

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest directly in foreign equity securities, such as common and preferred stock, or indirectly through mutual funds and closed-end funds, as well as depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in securities of or relating to issuers believed to be undervalued (i.e., “value” stocks), represent growth opportunities (i.e., “growth” stocks), or both. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of any size, including small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies.
The Fund may invest in companies involved in initial public offerings, tender offers, mergers, other corporate restructurings and other special situations. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe and Japan.
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including equity futures and index futures) and options (including options on stocks and indices), for both hedging and non-hedging purposes including, for example, for investment purposes to seek to enhance returns or, in certain circumstances, when holding a derivative is deemed preferable to holding the underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may invest in forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may also invest in equity index futures to manage exposure to the securities market and to maintain equity market exposure while managing cash flows.
Read More

COSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% 2.1% 19.2% 96.74%
1 Yr 17.2% -20.6% 27.8% 52.34%
3 Yr 2.1%* -14.5% 25.3% 77.44%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 72.86%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -43.6% 71.3% 28.14%
2021 0.7% -15.4% 9.4% 73.08%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 70.17%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 40.00%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -16.4% 19.2% 90.07%
1 Yr 17.2% -27.2% 27.8% 48.79%
3 Yr 2.1%* -14.5% 25.3% 76.61%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 72.15%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -43.6% 71.3% 28.14%
2021 0.7% -15.4% 9.4% 72.78%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 70.17%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 40.00%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

COSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COSTX Category Low Category High COSTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.04 B 1.02 M 369 B 43.06%
Number of Holdings 142 1 10801 50.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 231 M 0 34.5 B 42.08%
Weighting of Top 10 22.73% 1.9% 101.9% 54.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 3.66%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COSTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 0.00% 122.60% 18.80%
Cash 		0.42% -65.15% 100.00% 78.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 92.01%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 93.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 90.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 90.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COSTX % Rank
Financial Services 		14.94% 0.00% 47.75% 79.91%
Industrials 		14.15% 5.17% 99.49% 59.24%
Healthcare 		12.97% 0.00% 21.01% 38.14%
Technology 		11.24% 0.00% 36.32% 55.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.39% 0.00% 36.36% 70.16%
Energy 		9.01% 0.00% 16.89% 5.39%
Basic Materials 		8.54% 0.00% 23.86% 43.38%
Consumer Defense 		8.42% 0.00% 32.29% 66.96%
Communication Services 		7.15% 0.00% 21.69% 30.86%
Real Estate 		2.80% 0.00% 14.59% 30.42%
Utilities 		1.39% 0.00% 13.68% 71.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COSTX % Rank
Non US 		93.25% 0.00% 124.02% 68.90%
US 		6.33% -7.71% 68.98% 13.55%

COSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.02% 26.51% 55.26%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.60% 93.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

COSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 2.00% 247.00% 63.03%

COSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COSTX Category Low Category High COSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.83% 0.00% 13.15% 98.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COSTX Category Low Category High COSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.77% -0.93% 6.38% 42.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daisuke Nomoto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Daisuke Nomoto is head of Japanese equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Prior to his current role, he was a director and senior portfolio manager on the Overseas Equity team. Mr. Nomoto joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005. Previously, Mr. Nomoto worked as an equity analyst at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held a variety of positions for Nippon Life Insurance, including four years as a senior portfolio manager and equity analyst at Nissay Asset Management, Tokyo, and five years as an equity analyst with NLI International. Mr. Nomoto received a B.A. from Shiga University, Japan. He is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.

Fred Copper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

