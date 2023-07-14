Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.1%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$1.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|8.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|96.60%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|54.18%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|77.14%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|73.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|28.28%
|2021
|0.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|72.63%
|2020
|2.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|69.71%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|39.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|YTD
|8.1%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|89.93%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|50.50%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|76.30%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|72.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|28.28%
|2021
|0.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|72.34%
|2020
|2.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|69.71%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|39.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|1.04 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|42.49%
|Number of Holdings
|142
|1
|10801
|49.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|231 M
|0
|34.5 B
|41.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.73%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|54.39%
|Stocks
|99.58%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|18.23%
|Cash
|0.42%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|77.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|38.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|59.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|34.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|40.03%
|Financial Services
|14.94%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|79.33%
|Industrials
|14.15%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|58.66%
|Healthcare
|12.97%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|37.55%
|Technology
|11.24%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|55.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.39%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|69.58%
|Energy
|9.01%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|4.80%
|Basic Materials
|8.54%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|42.79%
|Consumer Defense
|8.42%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|66.23%
|Communication Services
|7.15%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|30.28%
|Real Estate
|2.80%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|29.84%
|Utilities
|1.39%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|71.18%
|Non US
|93.25%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|68.33%
|US
|6.33%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|12.98%
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|47.81%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|89.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|43.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|60.59%
|Dividend Yield
|3.70%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|70.25%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.68%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|45.71%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
Mar 05, 2018
4.24
4.2%
Daisuke Nomoto is head of Japanese equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Prior to his current role, he was a director and senior portfolio manager on the Overseas Equity team. Mr. Nomoto joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005. Previously, Mr. Nomoto worked as an equity analyst at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held a variety of positions for Nippon Life Insurance, including four years as a senior portfolio manager and equity analyst at Nissay Asset Management, Tokyo, and five years as an equity analyst with NLI International. Mr. Nomoto received a B.A. from Shiga University, Japan. He is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.
Mar 05, 2018
4.24
4.2%
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
