Mr. Shiloh Bates is a Managing Director of Flat Rock Global, LLC since 2018 and is also a Managing Director of Benefit Street Partners since 2016. Mr. Bates previously served as Managing Director for BDCA Adviser from 2012 to 2016. Prior to joining BDCA Adviser, Mr. Bates was a Senior Credit Analyst at Canaras Capital Management for two years. Prior to Canaras, Mr. Bates was a Senior Credit Analyst at Four Corners Capital Management for five years. Before Four Corners, Mr. Bates was employed by ING Capital Advisors for 2 years, performing in-depth financial analysis for distressed investments in telecommunication and technology companies. Mr. Bates holds a BS in Political Science from Virginia Tech, an MA of Public Policy from Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government, an MA of Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago and a MA of Statistics from Columbia University. Mr. Bates also served in the U.S. Army Reserves Special Operations Command as a Specialist for six years.