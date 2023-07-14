Home
Copley Fund

mutual fund
COPLX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$144.39 -0.71 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (COPLX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Copley Fund

COPLX | Fund

$144.39

$86.3 M

0.00%

2.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

Net Assets

$86.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$145.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.25%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COPLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Copley Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Copley
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 1978
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vijay Chopra

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 90% of its total assets in equity securities of domestic issuers listed on a nationally recognized securities exchange or traded on the NASDAQ System. The Fund invests in stocks from a variety of industries included in the energy, communication, technology, financial, pharmaceutical, insurance, retail and pipeline sectors.
COPLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -13.6% 215.2% 9.87%
1 Yr 12.4% -58.6% 197.5% 10.28%
3 Yr 6.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 48.51%
5 Yr 7.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 8.54%
10 Yr 9.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 4.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -65.1% 22.3% 74.68%
2021 8.8% -25.3% 25.5% 41.32%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.49%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 12.94%
2018 3.0% -9.4% 3.1% 0.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -13.6% 215.2% 9.13%
1 Yr 12.4% -58.6% 197.5% 8.75%
3 Yr 6.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 48.60%
5 Yr 7.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 10.67%
10 Yr 9.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 6.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -65.1% 22.3% 74.68%
2021 8.8% -25.3% 25.5% 41.41%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.40%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 12.94%
2018 3.0% -8.9% 3.3% 0.19%

NAV & Total Return History

COPLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COPLX Category Low Category High COPLX % Rank
Net Assets 86.3 M 1 M 151 B 86.89%
Number of Holdings 147 2 1727 20.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 21 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 87.76%
Weighting of Top 10 24.91% 5.0% 99.2% 65.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.04%
  3. Dominion Energy Inc 5.35%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 5.19%
  5. DTE Energy Co 4.73%
  6. Verizon Communications Inc 4.64%
  7. Sempra Energy 4.45%
  8. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 4.35%
  9. Duke Energy Corp 4.29%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COPLX % Rank
Stocks 		101.35% 28.02% 125.26% 0.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 12.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.11%
Cash 		-1.35% -88.20% 71.98% 98.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COPLX % Rank
Technology 		22.74% 0.00% 54.02% 4.07%
Healthcare 		14.39% 0.00% 30.08% 80.55%
Financial Services 		11.15% 0.00% 58.05% 94.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.92% 0.00% 22.74% 7.56%
Industrials 		9.23% 0.00% 42.76% 77.72%
Communication Services 		8.70% 0.00% 26.58% 11.22%
Consumer Defense 		8.18% 0.00% 34.10% 53.53%
Energy 		6.11% 0.00% 54.00% 72.65%
Utilities 		3.26% 0.00% 27.04% 68.25%
Real Estate 		3.10% 0.00% 90.54% 44.22%
Basic Materials 		2.24% 0.00% 21.69% 75.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COPLX % Rank
US 		100.88% 24.51% 121.23% 0.66%
Non US 		0.47% 0.00% 41.42% 86.27%

COPLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.43% 0.04% 45.41% 2.62%
Management Fee 0.27% 0.00% 1.50% 6.99%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

COPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.25% 0.00% 488.00% 91.41%

COPLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COPLX Category Low Category High COPLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 59.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COPLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COPLX Category Low Category High COPLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.92% -1.51% 4.28% 99.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COPLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COPLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vijay Chopra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Dr. Chopra is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, managing global, international and emerging market equity strategies at DCM Advisors, LLC. Prior to DCM Advisors, Dr. Chopra managed equity strategies at Lebenthal Asset Management, Roosevelt Investments, Mesirow Financial, Bear Stearns Asset Management, and was a Managing Partner at VKC Investments. Prior to VKC Investments, Dr. Chopra was a Portfolio Manager at Jacobs Levy Equity Management, where he co-managed over $13.0 billion in institutional active US equity, and a Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management, where he co-managed $4.5 billion in global and regional equity portfolios. He has also served as portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, and as Vice President in international equities at Bankers Trust Company. Dr. Chopra started his investment career as Senior Research Analyst with Frank Russell Company. Dr. Chopra holds a Doctorate and MBA in Finance from Vanderbilt University, a CFA charter, and an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

