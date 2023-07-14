Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
Net Assets
$86.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio 2.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.25%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|COPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|9.87%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|10.28%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|48.51%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|8.54%
|10 Yr
|9.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|4.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|COPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|74.68%
|2021
|8.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|41.32%
|2020
|0.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|37.49%
|2019
|5.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|12.94%
|2018
|3.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|0.19%
|Period
|COPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|9.13%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.75%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|48.60%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|10.67%
|10 Yr
|9.1%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|6.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|COPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|74.68%
|2021
|8.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|41.41%
|2020
|0.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|37.40%
|2019
|5.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|12.94%
|2018
|3.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|0.19%
|COPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COPLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|86.3 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.89%
|Number of Holdings
|147
|2
|1727
|20.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|87.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.91%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|65.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COPLX % Rank
|Stocks
|101.35%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|0.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|12.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|4.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|6.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|8.11%
|Cash
|-1.35%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|98.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COPLX % Rank
|Technology
|22.74%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|4.07%
|Healthcare
|14.39%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|80.55%
|Financial Services
|11.15%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|94.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.92%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|7.56%
|Industrials
|9.23%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|77.72%
|Communication Services
|8.70%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|11.22%
|Consumer Defense
|8.18%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|53.53%
|Energy
|6.11%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|72.65%
|Utilities
|3.26%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|68.25%
|Real Estate
|3.10%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|44.22%
|Basic Materials
|2.24%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|75.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COPLX % Rank
|US
|100.88%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|0.66%
|Non US
|0.47%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|86.27%
|COPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.43%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|2.62%
|Management Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|6.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|COPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|COPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.25%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|91.41%
|COPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COPLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.11%
|COPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|COPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COPLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.92%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|99.74%
|COPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Dr. Chopra is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, managing global, international and emerging market equity strategies at DCM Advisors, LLC. Prior to DCM Advisors, Dr. Chopra managed equity strategies at Lebenthal Asset Management, Roosevelt Investments, Mesirow Financial, Bear Stearns Asset Management, and was a Managing Partner at VKC Investments. Prior to VKC Investments, Dr. Chopra was a Portfolio Manager at Jacobs Levy Equity Management, where he co-managed over $13.0 billion in institutional active US equity, and a Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management, where he co-managed $4.5 billion in global and regional equity portfolios. He has also served as portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, and as Vice President in international equities at Bankers Trust Company. Dr. Chopra started his investment career as Senior Research Analyst with Frank Russell Company. Dr. Chopra holds a Doctorate and MBA in Finance from Vanderbilt University, a CFA charter, and an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...