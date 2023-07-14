Dr. Chopra is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, managing global, international and emerging market equity strategies at DCM Advisors, LLC. Prior to DCM Advisors, Dr. Chopra managed equity strategies at Lebenthal Asset Management, Roosevelt Investments, Mesirow Financial, Bear Stearns Asset Management, and was a Managing Partner at VKC Investments. Prior to VKC Investments, Dr. Chopra was a Portfolio Manager at Jacobs Levy Equity Management, where he co-managed over $13.0 billion in institutional active US equity, and a Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management, where he co-managed $4.5 billion in global and regional equity portfolios. He has also served as portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, and as Vice President in international equities at Bankers Trust Company. Dr. Chopra started his investment career as Senior Research Analyst with Frank Russell Company. Dr. Chopra holds a Doctorate and MBA in Finance from Vanderbilt University, a CFA charter, and an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.