Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other debt securities of issuers whose principal activities are located in the United States and its territories. The investment manager determines if an issuer’s principal activities are located in the United States or its territories by considering the issuer’s country of organization, its primary stock exchange listing, the source of its revenues, the location of its assets and other factors.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 60% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other debt securities that pay interest exempt from U.S. federal income tax (but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax). These securities are issued by states and their political subdivisions, agencies, authorities and instrumentalities and by other qualified issuers (municipal securities). With respect to the Fund’s investments in municipal securities, the Fund will primarily focus on sectors that the investment manager believes are aimed toward positive environmental and social development such as education, health and social services, affordable housing, economic opportunity and community development, environment and energy, connectivity (such as broadband Internet or mass transit infrastructure) and similar socially impactful sectors. The Fund's investments in municipal securities may include medium grade or below investment grade debt securities or unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality. Below investment grade securities are commonly referred to as "junk bonds."

The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and other non-governmental issuers. With respect to the portion of the Fund invested in corporate and other non-governmental issuers, the Fund will primarily invest in bonds that, at the time of purchase, are investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality. When evaluating debt securities issued by corporate and other non-governmental issuers, the investment manager will use social issue screens, monitored by a third party service provider, to help ensure that the Fund’s investments in such debt securities are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Although specific criteria for exclusion may

change from time to time, the Fund will generally not invest in debt securities issued by companies that are determined to be involved in significant controversies relating to environmental, social or governance matters or companies that generate a significant portion of their revenues from ineligible products (such as alcohol, gambling, firearms or tobacco). When selecting which of the eligible debt securities to purchase, the Fund’s investment manager will further consider the environmental, social and governance practices and impacts of the issuer and its products in addition to factors relating to the investment merits of debt securities, such as interest rate, term and credit quality.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds). The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments. The Fund may invest in fixed or variable-rate debt securities.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity and does not seek to maintain either a particular dollar-weighted average maturity or a particular duration.

The Fund may invest in the securities and instruments described herein directly or indirectly through investments in other open-end or closed-end investment companies, including municipal bond money market funds.