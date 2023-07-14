Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.8%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$39.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.9%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CONWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|97.83%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|95.39%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|11.06%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|25.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|23.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|CONWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|5.79%
|2021
|7.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|1.58%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|75.15%
|2019
|3.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|45.51%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|8.31%
|Period
|CONWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|97.29%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|94.99%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|11.31%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|15.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|21.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|CONWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|5.79%
|2021
|7.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|1.58%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|75.15%
|2019
|3.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|45.66%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|2.66%
|CONWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CONWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.7 M
|658 K
|207 B
|92.08%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|15351
|50.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.6 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|92.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.90%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|54.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CONWX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.39%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|15.83%
|Bonds
|18.60%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|94.82%
|Other
|7.78%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|5.46%
|Cash
|7.15%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|19.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.66%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|14.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|65.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CONWX % Rank
|Energy
|30.65%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|1.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.04%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|7.66%
|Healthcare
|12.12%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|77.70%
|Basic Materials
|8.37%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|4.79%
|Real Estate
|8.33%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|12.18%
|Communication Services
|6.89%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|55.81%
|Industrials
|6.75%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|92.07%
|Consumer Defense
|5.83%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|75.38%
|Technology
|5.16%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|97.26%
|Financial Services
|2.86%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|98.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|96.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CONWX % Rank
|US
|61.97%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|9.82%
|Non US
|3.42%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|77.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CONWX % Rank
|Government
|32.08%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|41.20%
|Cash & Equivalents
|30.48%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|7.78%
|Corporate
|29.01%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|55.25%
|Securitized
|7.21%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|76.67%
|Derivative
|1.12%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|19.92%
|Municipal
|0.10%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|51.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CONWX % Rank
|US
|14.96%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|94.54%
|Non US
|3.64%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|52.93%
|CONWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|17.29%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|90.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|CONWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CONWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CONWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|13.24%
|CONWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CONWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|84.89%
|CONWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CONWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CONWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.32%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|87.01%
|CONWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 1987
34.51
34.5%
Gary B. Wood, Ph.D., is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Concorde Companies. Dr. Wood also serves as Chairman of the firms’ Investment Policy Committees. Prior to founding Concorde, Dr. Wood worked for an independent trust company in Houston, Texas, as an investment and financial advisor. There, he was responsible for managing the assets of high-net worth clients. Gary relocated to Dallas from Houston in 1981 to establish Concorde Companies, a group of investment management and financial advisory enterprises with activities in marketable securities and venture capital. Dr. Wood is a co-founder and Chairman of the Board of International Hospital Corporation (IHC), founded in 1991 to develop acute-care hospital facilities, specialty hospitals and specialty clinics that are uniformly managed and branded in three countries in Latin America. Additionally, he is Chairman of the Board of eOriginal, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive business-to-business digital transaction management (digital signatures and vaulting) and ecommerce solutions based in Baltimore. He has extensive business experience relating to healthcare, software, manufacturing and investment management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1994
27.43
27.4%
John joined Concorde in 1994 as a senior portfolio manager with responsibility for investment research, portfolio strategy and trading. Prior to joining Concorde, he founded and was President of Spyglass Investment Management, a registered investment advisor, from 1988 to 1994. John’s discretionary management at Spyglass included both balanced and fixed income portfolios for primarily high net worth clients. Between 1979 and 1988 he was with a private manufacturing and engineering firm in Dallas, Texas, and served on the investment committee for an internally managed defined benefit plan. In addition, he served as an investment and financial analyst in assisting the CFO and President with corporate capital projects, strategic planning, banking relations and outside investment projects. John currently serves as a Trustee of the R. R. Cook Endowment and previously served on the Board of Trustees for the private school at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shephard in Dallas, Texas. He also served on the Board of Directors and as the Secretary and Treasurer of Stone Gap and Greater Duncanville Industrial Corporations, private real estate development businesses in Dallas County, Texas. John received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1977 and a Master of Business Administration degree in 1979 from The University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 22, 2016
5.86
5.9%
Greg is a Vice President of the Concorde Companies, and is a Principal in the portfolio management team for both public securities and private investments in addition to overseeing regulatory compliance as chief compliance officer. He is also a Managing Director of Omnimed Capital, a healthcare focused Venture Capital investment group. Prior to joining Concorde, Greg spent a decade in banking for JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, as a troubled asset work-out specialist, and covered a variety of businesses including healthcare, gaming, distribution companies, import businesses, manufacturing, technology, services, and agriculture. He currently serves on the Endowment Foundation Investment Committee for the Children’s Oncology Service of Texas (aka the Ronald McDonald House). Greg is also a member and the Texas State Chair of the Society of International Business Fellows, a leadership organization consisting of 1400 senior business executive level, government officials, and NGO members in four regional networks in 45 countries and completed their North American Leadership Academy in 2015. Greg completed his undergraduate work at the University of Texas at Austin and his Master of Business Administration focusing on Finance and Strategy at Southern Methodist University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
