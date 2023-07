Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Adviser; associated with the Adviser as an investment professional since 2007. Sector Leader of the Adviser’s Municipal Bond Team from 2007 to 2010. Prior to 2007, Ms. Stienstra was employed by FAF Advisors, Inc. (formerly USBancorp Asset Management) from 1998 to 2007, where she was a Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Ms. Stienstra began her investment career in 1988 and earned a B.A. from the University of Nebraska.