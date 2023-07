Raghavendran Sivaraman is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He began his investment career at one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2007. Dr. Sivaraman received a B.Tech. in computer science engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.