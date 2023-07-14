Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$409 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.8%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks of non-U.S. small-cap to mid-cap companies, which the Fund defines as companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Small-Mid (“SMID”) Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE SMID Index companies ranged from $213 million to $39.3 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $8.6 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI EAFE SMID Index are subject to change. Such non-U.S. investments may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund invests no more than 20% of its net assets in U.S. companies (excluding High Social Impact investments). See “About Responsible Investing” in this Prospectus.
The Fund primarily holds stocks of companies in developed countries but as an internationally diverse fund, it may invest in any geographic region of the world (at least three different countries). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The securities in which the Fund invests are often denominated and traded in foreign currencies.
In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager seeks to exploit inefficiencies in the small- and mid-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager looks for companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio manager takes a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.
Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio manager also employs a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.
The Fund may enter into foreign currency derivatives (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency futures contracts) to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure. The Fund may also lend its securities.
Responsible Investing. In selecting Fund investments, the portfolio manager utilizes information provided by CRM’s research staff. CRM’s research is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|COIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|47.48%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|26.62%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|13.95%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|30.00%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|40.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|COIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|22.22%
|2021
|2.7%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|24.81%
|2020
|4.2%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|76.74%
|2019
|5.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|42.74%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|44.07%
|Period
|COIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|47.48%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|26.62%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|14.73%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|19.33%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|18.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|COIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|22.22%
|2021
|2.7%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|25.58%
|2020
|4.2%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|76.74%
|2019
|5.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|42.74%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|22.03%
|COIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|409 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|54.68%
|Number of Holdings
|119
|30
|1618
|38.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|60.9 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|60.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.76%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|80.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.38%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|23.74%
|Cash
|1.50%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|76.98%
|Bonds
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|2.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|97.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|97.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COIIX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.04%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|41.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.22%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|20.14%
|Financial Services
|12.10%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|25.90%
|Technology
|11.37%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|82.73%
|Healthcare
|11.24%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|53.24%
|Real Estate
|10.71%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|5.04%
|Consumer Defense
|7.61%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|24.46%
|Basic Materials
|6.03%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|53.96%
|Communication Services
|1.91%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|94.24%
|Utilities
|0.70%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|44.60%
|Energy
|0.07%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|74.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COIIX % Rank
|Non US
|98.36%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|10.79%
|US
|0.02%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|82.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COIIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|91.97%
|48.97%
|100.00%
|82.48%
|Corporate
|8.03%
|0.00%
|46.03%
|6.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.03%
|97.81%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.81%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.52%
|97.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COIIX % Rank
|US
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|2.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.84%
|COIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|85.27%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|33.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|57.14%
|COIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|COIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|53.19%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|71.30%
|COIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.56%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|98.56%
|COIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|COIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.62%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|20.90%
|COIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Aidan Farrell is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global small-cap equity. He is responsible for managing global and international small-cap equity portfolios, leading a team of analysts. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Aidan began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and a lead portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). Prior to June 2008, he served as a director of European equities for Investment Insight (formerly the asset management arm of Halifax Bank of Scotland). Aidan earned a B.A. in economics from the University College Dublin and a postgraduate diploma in business studies from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Aidan is an associate of the CFA Society of the UK.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...