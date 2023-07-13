The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing globally across a wide range of asset classes, including commodities, equities, fixed income, and currencies, and may take both long and short positions in each of the asset classes or Instruments (as defined below). The Adviser expects that the Fund will predominantly invest in long and short derivative positions within commodities, but it will make strategic allocations to other asset classes as it deems appropriate. The Fund has the flexibility to shift its allocation across asset classes and markets around the world based on the investment adviser’s assessment of their relative attractiveness. This means the Fund may concentrate its investments in any one asset class or geographic region, subject to any limitations imposed by the federal securities and tax laws, including the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Portfolio Construction

IDX Advisors (the “Adviser”) uses a bottom-up analysis process that considers quantitative and qualitative investment factors, including price and volume data (e.g., momentum and/or mean-reversion), macroeconomic data, fundamental valuation, term structure (e.g., carry), and other factors. Each of these factors is described in more detail in the statutory prospectus.

The Adviser uses a proprietary, systematic, and quantitative investment process that seeks to benefit from price trends in commodity, currency, equity, volatility, and fixed-income Instruments. As part of this process, the Fund will take either a long or short position in each Instrument. The owner of a long position in an Instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. The owner of a short position in an Instrument will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument. The Adviser will generally seek to allocate among instruments and asset classes in such a way that it enhances the risk-adjusted return relative to a long-only allocation. The Adviser expects this approach will reduce volatility and drawdowns while capturing the majority of the upside of the underlying markets.

During stressed or abnormal market conditions, including periods when the Adviser believes it is prudent to take a temporary defensive position, the Fund will reduce its exposure to certainly asset classes significantly, including eliminating the asset class from the portfolio. The Fund defines stressed or abnormal market conditions as a significant drop in the price of the underlying assets over a short trading period. The targeted risk at any given point in time can vary based on a number of factors, including the Adviser’s systematic tactical views. The desired overall risk level of the Fund may be increased or decreased by the Adviser, subject to the Adviser’s risk controls which may result in the Adviser’s targeted risk level not being achieved in certain circumstances.

Derivatives and Instruments

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will enter into both long and short positions using derivative instruments such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps, including equity index futures, swaps on equity index futures, equity swaps and options on equity indices, fixed income futures, bond and interest rate futures, and credit default index swaps (collectively, “Derivatives”).

The Fund may also invest in fixed incomes securities, including U.S. Government securities, U.S. Government agency securities (including inflation-linked bonds, such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”)), short-term fixed income securities, overnight or fixed-term repurchase agreements, money market fund shares corporate bonds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), foreign government bonds, and repurchase (“repo”) and reverse repo agreements. (collectively with Derivatives, the “Instruments”). Leverage may be created when the Fund enters into reverse repo agreements.

The Fund may invest in Instruments listed on U.S. or non-U.S. exchanges, some of which could be denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Although the Fund is not required to hedge against changes in currency values, the Fund expects to hedge its non-U.S. currency exposure. The Fund may invest in or have exposure to issuers of any size. The Fund may invest in or have exposure to U.S. or non-U.S. issuers. The Fund will either invest directly in the Instruments or indirectly by investing in the Subsidiary (as described below) that invests in the Instruments.

The Fund’s use of Derivatives will have the economic effect of financial leverage. Leverage will magnify exposure to the movements in prices of an asset class underlying a Derivative, which will result in increased volatility. This means the Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use Derivatives that have a leveraging effect. While the Fund normally does not engage in any direct borrowing, leverage is implicit in the futures and other derivatives it trades. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of Derivatives providing enhanced exposure will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund intends to make investments through a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund (the “Subsidiary”), and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest primarily in Derivatives and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s Derivative positions. The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules, and regulations that apply to registered investment companies. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, the Fund and the Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions on a consolidated basis and, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary, the Subsidiary will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Code. The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.

Commodity Investments

The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating assets among various commodity sectors (including agricultural, energy, livestock, softs (e.g., non-grain agricultural products such as coffee, sugar, cocoa, etc.) and precious and base metals). The Fund will obtain exposure to commodity sectors by investing in commodity-linked Derivatives, directly or through the Subsidiary, not through direct investments in physical commodities.

The Fund will have some level of investment in most commodity sectors. In allocating assets among commodity sectors, the Adviser will largely employ a trend-following approach that seeks to balance the allocation of risk (as measured by proprietary and established measures of risk such as annualized standard deviation) across the commodity contracts over time.

The Adviser uses its proprietary quantitative model to statistically gauge the strength of price trends in commodities. The model uses publicly available daily price information to evaluate various measures of momentum and determine appropriate allocations.

The Adviser will also use its models to manage the allocation of investments across commodity sectors based on the Adviser’s assessment of the risk associated with the commodity sector, its investment, and the Adviser’s assessment of prevailing market conditions. Shifts in allocations among and within commodity sectors or Instruments will be determined in accordance with various quantitative signals based upon the Adviser’s research, that rely on the evaluation of technical and fundamental indicators, such as trends in historical prices, spreads between futures’ prices of differing expiration dates, supply/demand data, momentum, and macroeconomic data of commodity consuming countries.

The Fund is actively managed and has the flexibility to over- or underweight commodity sectors, at the Adviser’s discretion, to achieve the Fund’s objective. There is no stated limit on the percentage of assets the Fund can invest in any one commodity sector, and at times the Fund may focus on a small number of commodity sectors.

Equity Investments

The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in equity securities of commodity-related companies whose operations relate to commodities, natural resources, energy, real estate or other “hard assets,” and companies that provide services or have exposure to such businesses. These companies include companies engaged in the exploration, ownership, production, refinement, processing, transportation, distribution or marketing of commodities and that use commodities extensively in their products and companies that provide technology and services to commodity-related companies. This includes companies that are engaged in businesses such as integrated oil, oil and gas exploration and production, energy services and technology, chemicals and oil products, coal and other consumable fuel, gold and precious metals, metals and minerals, forest products, agricultural chemicals and services, farm land, alternative energy sources, environmental services and agricultural products (including crop growers, owners of plantations, and companies that produce and process foods), as well as related transportation companies, equipment manufacturers, service providers and engineering, procurement and construction. companies. The Fund can invest in both U.S. and foreign companies of any size, including issuers from emerging markets. While the Fund can hold equity securities such as common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts, and other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock, the Fund will gain most of its equity exposure through ETFs.

Fixed Income Investments

A significant portion of the assets of the Fund may be invested directly or indirectly in investment-grade fixed-income securities and cash and cash equivalents with one year or less term to maturity and an average portfolio duration of one year or less. The Fund defines “investment-grade” as fixed income securities being rated no lower than the A category by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group, Moody’s Investors Service, or Fitch Ratings, Inc. The fixed income portion of the Fund is intended to provide liquidity and preserve capital, and to serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s or Subsidiary’s derivative positions. These cash or cash equivalent holdings also serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and earn income for the Fund. The Adviser seeks to develop an appropriate fixed income portfolio by considering the differences in yields among securities of different maturities, market sectors and issuers.

Additional Portfolio Information

The Fund generally does not intend to close out, sell, or redeem its Instruments except (i) to meet redemptions or (ii) when an Instrument is nearing expiration, at which point the Fund will generally sell it and use the proceeds to buy another Instrument with a later expiration date to maintain its commodities exposure. This is commonly referred to as “rolling.”

The Fund’s strategy engages in frequent portfolio trading which may result in a higher portfolio turnover rate than a fund with less frequent trading, and correspondingly greater transactional expenses, which are borne by the Fund and its shareholders, and may have adverse tax consequences on them. The Adviser considers the transaction costs associated with trading each Instrument, and takes this into consideration when determining the appropriate frequency for trading. The Fund also employs sophisticated proprietary trading techniques to mitigate trading costs and the execution impact on the Fund.