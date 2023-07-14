Home
Calvert International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
COICX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.64 -0.23 -1.36%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (COIIX) Primary A (CIOAX) C (COICX) Retirement (COIRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert International Opportunities Fund

COICX | Fund

$16.64

$409 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$409 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    290379
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aidan Farrell

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks of non-U.S. small-cap to mid-cap companies, which the Fund defines as companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Small-Mid (“SMID”) Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE SMID Index companies ranged from $213 million to $39.3 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $8.6 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI EAFE SMID Index are subject to change. Such non-U.S. investments may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund invests no more than 20% of its net assets in U.S. companies (excluding High Social Impact investments). See “About Responsible Investing” in this Prospectus.

The Fund primarily holds stocks of companies in developed countries but as an internationally diverse fund, it may invest in any geographic region of the world (at least three different countries). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The securities in which the Fund invests are often denominated and traded in foreign currencies.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager seeks to exploit inefficiencies in the small- and mid-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager looks for companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio manager takes a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.

Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation.  Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio manager also employs a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency derivatives (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency futures contracts) to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure. The Fund may also lend its securities.

Responsible Investing. In selecting Fund investments, the portfolio manager utilizes information provided by CRM’s research staff. CRM’s research is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

COICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -8.9% 20.7% 61.15%
1 Yr 15.9% -9.3% 33.0% 30.22%
3 Yr 0.7%* -19.4% 4.3% 20.16%
5 Yr -1.8%* -12.7% 5.4% 30.83%
10 Yr 1.4%* -10.3% 5.5% 41.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -46.4% -21.4% 24.44%
2021 2.7% -16.7% 7.9% 25.58%
2020 4.1% -0.5% 17.6% 79.84%
2019 5.6% 2.3% 9.5% 43.55%
2018 -4.8% -13.3% -0.7% 43.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -27.1% 20.7% 61.15%
1 Yr 15.9% -48.7% 33.0% 30.22%
3 Yr 0.7%* -14.2% 4.3% 20.93%
5 Yr -0.3%* -12.7% 5.5% 25.21%
10 Yr 3.9%* -5.2% 6.6% 31.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -46.4% -21.4% 24.44%
2021 2.7% -16.7% 7.9% 26.36%
2020 4.1% -0.5% 17.6% 79.84%
2019 5.6% 2.3% 9.5% 43.55%
2018 -3.3% -13.2% -0.6% 24.58%

NAV & Total Return History

COICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COICX Category Low Category High COICX % Rank
Net Assets 409 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 53.24%
Number of Holdings 119 30 1618 33.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.9 M 398 K 1.22 B 58.99%
Weighting of Top 10 14.76% 5.3% 48.4% 79.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ashtead Group PLC 1.97%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COICX % Rank
Stocks 		98.38% 82.89% 99.66% 22.30%
Cash 		1.50% 0.00% 17.11% 75.54%
Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 0.13% 0.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 7.19%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 16.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COICX % Rank
Industrials 		25.04% 0.00% 40.13% 39.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.22% 1.31% 28.28% 18.71%
Financial Services 		12.10% 1.92% 22.28% 24.46%
Technology 		11.37% 6.70% 37.76% 81.29%
Healthcare 		11.24% 1.74% 29.97% 51.80%
Real Estate 		10.71% 0.00% 13.00% 3.60%
Consumer Defense 		7.61% 1.61% 17.90% 23.02%
Basic Materials 		6.03% 0.00% 18.70% 52.52%
Communication Services 		1.91% 1.49% 23.23% 92.81%
Utilities 		0.70% 0.00% 5.12% 43.17%
Energy 		0.07% 0.00% 9.29% 73.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COICX % Rank
Non US 		98.36% 71.19% 99.66% 9.35%
US 		0.02% 0.00% 23.33% 80.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COICX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		91.97% 48.97% 100.00% 81.02%
Corporate 		8.03% 0.00% 46.03% 5.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 51.03% 28.47%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.92%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.52% 3.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COICX % Rank
US 		0.13% 0.00% 0.13% 0.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.88%

COICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 22.37% 16.28%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 1.75% 32.37%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 76.67%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.05% 0.26% 51.43%

Sales Fees

COICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 11.76%

Trading Fees

COICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 10.64%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 8.00% 316.00% 69.57%

COICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COICX Category Low Category High COICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 23.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COICX Category Low Category High COICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -1.81% 1.51% 75.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aidan Farrell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Aidan Farrell is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global small-cap equity. He is responsible for managing global and international small-cap equity portfolios, leading a team of analysts. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Aidan began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and a lead portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). Prior to June 2008, he served as a director of European equities for Investment Insight (formerly the asset management arm of Halifax Bank of Scotland). Aidan earned a B.A. in economics from the University College Dublin and a postgraduate diploma in business studies from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Aidan is an associate of the CFA Society of the UK.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

