SEI Institutional Managed Trust Conservative Income Fund

mutual fund
COIAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (COIYX) Primary Other (COIAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Conservative Income Fund

COIAX | Fund

$10.00

$316 M

4.73%

$0.47

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$316 M

Holdings in Top 10

2.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Conservative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Apr 22, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    30293120
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Hiatt

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Conservative Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities that the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) believes present minimal credit risks to the Fund.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in short-term US dollar denominated debt securities, including: (i) commercial paper, corporate bonds and asset-based securities of U.S. and foreign issuers; (ii) certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances, bank notes, and other obligations of U.S. savings and loan and thrift institutions, US banks or US branches or non-US branches of foreign banks; (iii) short-term obligations issued by state and local governments; (iv) U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; and (v) obligations of foreign governments (including Canadian and Provincial Government and Crown Agency obligations). The Fund may also enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund generally seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of 90 days or less.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry, but may invest less than 25% of its assets in this industry as a temporary defensive measure.

The Fund uses a Sub-Adviser to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Through analysis of both macroeconomic factors and individual company attributes, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in securities that are marketable and liquid, offer competitive yields, and are of issuers that represent low credit risk. In selecting securities, the Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.

Read More

COIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -1.1% 3.6% 87.34%
1 Yr 0.1% -5.2% 7.0% 76.86%
3 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 10.0% 22.17%
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 2.3% 20.10%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -6.3% 2.3% 11.76%
2021 0.0% -1.1% 21.9% 14.42%
2020 0.0% -21.0% 1.0% 72.95%
2019 0.0% -0.3% 2.6% 83.08%
2018 0.0% -12.9% 1.0% 16.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -3.2% 2.9% 75.11%
1 Yr 0.1% -5.2% 3.0% 64.19%
3 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 10.0% 20.49%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.9% 2.6% 25.14%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -6.3% 2.3% 11.76%
2021 0.0% -1.1% 21.9% 14.42%
2020 0.0% -21.0% 1.0% 72.95%
2019 0.0% -0.3% 2.6% 83.08%
2018 0.0% -12.9% 1.0% 24.71%

NAV & Total Return History

COIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COIAX Category Low Category High COIAX % Rank
Net Assets 316 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 72.05%
Number of Holdings 123 1 3396 76.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.09 M -200 M 16.1 B 82.89%
Weighting of Top 10 2.56% 2.6% 103.2% 99.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.61%
  2. Bnk Nv Scta 0.8% 05/05/23 1.26%
  3. Bnk Nv Scta 0.8% 05/05/23 1.26%
  4. Bnk Nv Scta 0.8% 05/05/23 1.26%
  5. Bnk Nv Scta 0.8% 05/05/23 1.26%
  6. Bnk Nv Scta 0.8% 05/05/23 1.26%
  7. Bnk Nv Scta 0.8% 05/05/23 1.26%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.25%
  9. Jets Stadium Development, LLC 0.89% 1.23%
  10. Toyota Motor Credit Corp. 0.93% 0.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COIAX % Rank
Cash 		98.00% -24.02% 100.00% 2.19%
Bonds 		2.00% 0.00% 123.41% 97.81%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 5.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.44%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 8.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 75.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COIAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		98.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.19%
Corporate 		1.76% 0.00% 99.91% 81.14%
Municipal 		0.24% 0.00% 70.39% 28.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 18.42%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.14%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COIAX % Rank
Non US 		1.23% 0.00% 49.76% 79.39%
US 		0.77% 0.00% 100.00% 97.81%

COIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.08% 18.10% 38.99%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.19% 2.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.40% 84.00%

Sales Fees

COIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% N/A

COIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COIAX Category Low Category High COIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.73% 0.00% 5.90% 43.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COIAX Category Low Category High COIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.30% 14.86% 86.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Hiatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Eric Hiatt, CFA, FRM, has been a Managing Director at BlackRock since 2017. Mr. Hiatt has been a Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012. Prior to his appointment as Director, Mr. Hiatt was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management from 2009 to 2012.

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Richard Mejzak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Richard Mejzak has been with BlackRock since 1990, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, which was acquired by BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Mejzak became a portfolio manager for BlackRock Fund Advisors in 2012.

Edward Ingold

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Edward C. Ingold, CFA, Vice President, is a portfolio manager within the Cash Management Group. His primary responsibility is managing US Liquidity Portfolios, including retail and institutional money market funds. Mr. Ingold has managed prime retail and institutional money market funds at BlackRock since 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

