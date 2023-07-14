Under normal circumstances, the Conservative Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities that the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) believes present minimal credit risks to the Fund.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in short-term US dollar denominated debt securities, including: (i) commercial paper, corporate bonds and asset-based securities of U.S. and foreign issuers; (ii) certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances, bank notes, and other obligations of U.S. savings and loan and thrift institutions, US banks or US branches or non-US branches of foreign banks; (iii) short-term obligations issued by state and local governments; (iv) U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; and (v) obligations of foreign governments (including Canadian and Provincial Government and Crown Agency obligations). The Fund may also enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund generally seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of 90 days or less.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry, but may invest less than 25% of its assets in this industry as a temporary defensive measure.

The Fund uses a Sub-Adviser to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Through analysis of both macroeconomic factors and individual company attributes, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in securities that are marketable and liquid, offer competitive yields, and are of issuers that represent low credit risk. In selecting securities, the Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.