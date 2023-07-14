Home
Trending ETFs

COHOX (Mutual Fund)

COHOX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$957 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

COHOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Coho Relative Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Coho
  • Inception Date
    Aug 14, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    57770305
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Thompson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests include common stocks. The Fund focuses its investments in dividend paying equity securities issued by larger-capitalization (“larger cap”) companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a larger cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, over $5 billion.
The Adviser begins with a screen of approximately 1,000 larger cap companies. Through a combination of quantitative and qualitative analyses, the Adviser further reduces the larger cap universe to approximately 250 companies, which it believes have stable and predictable growth in earnings, revenues, and dividends. It is at this point that the Adviser utilizes a conservative, “bottom-up” approach, constructing and applying a dividend discount model to each of these approximately 250 companies to identify companies with reasonable valuations for the Fund’s investment portfolio. As an important component of its investment strategy, the Adviser also meets regularly with management of its portfolio and perspective portfolio companies, as well as their competitors, customers, and suppliers. The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of 25 to 30 equity securities that meet the Adviser’s stability, dividend and cash flow growth criteria, and with respect to which the Adviser has established comfort with the long-term qualitative aspects of the investment. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the health care sector.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
Read More

COHOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COHOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -13.6% 215.2% 90.30%
1 Yr -2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 85.32%
3 Yr 2.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 82.26%
5 Yr 1.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 45.50%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COHOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -65.1% 22.3% 31.56%
2021 5.0% -25.3% 25.5% 74.39%
2020 1.7% -8.4% 56.7% 13.89%
2019 3.6% -9.2% 10.4% 77.61%
2018 -2.2% -9.4% 3.1% 15.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COHOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -13.6% 215.2% 87.05%
1 Yr -2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 85.56%
3 Yr 2.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 82.63%
5 Yr 2.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 41.00%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COHOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -65.1% 22.3% 31.56%
2021 5.0% -25.3% 25.5% 74.39%
2020 1.7% -8.4% 56.7% 13.89%
2019 3.6% -9.2% 10.4% 77.61%
2018 -0.8% -8.9% 3.3% 4.78%

NAV & Total Return History

COHOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COHOX Category Low Category High COHOX % Rank
Net Assets 957 M 1 M 151 B 48.05%
Number of Holdings 31 2 1727 94.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 409 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 39.12%
Weighting of Top 10 43.37% 5.0% 99.2% 8.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dollar General Corp 5.22%
  2. Sysco Corp 5.04%
  3. CVS Health Corp 4.66%
  4. AmerisourceBergen Corp 4.60%
  5. Global Payments Inc 4.30%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 4.19%
  7. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc 4.17%
  8. Ross Stores Inc 4.13%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.11%
  10. The Kroger Co 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COHOX % Rank
Stocks 		96.64% 28.02% 125.26% 78.49%
Cash 		3.36% -88.20% 71.98% 19.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 57.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 53.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 54.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 55.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COHOX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.08% 0.00% 30.08% 0.08%
Consumer Defense 		27.34% 0.00% 34.10% 0.91%
Industrials 		15.12% 0.00% 42.76% 9.48%
Financial Services 		10.36% 0.00% 58.05% 97.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.31% 0.00% 22.74% 20.53%
Technology 		3.53% 0.00% 54.02% 96.09%
Energy 		3.39% 0.00% 54.00% 89.03%
Communication Services 		1.88% 0.00% 26.58% 92.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 94.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 93.27%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 95.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COHOX % Rank
US 		96.64% 24.51% 121.23% 29.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 94.87%

COHOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COHOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.04% 45.41% 62.27%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 77.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 39.48%

Sales Fees

COHOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COHOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 41.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COHOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 488.00% 36.20%

COHOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COHOX Category Low Category High COHOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.38% 0.00% 41.90% 10.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COHOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COHOX Category Low Category High COHOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -1.51% 4.28% 39.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COHOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COHOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2013

8.8

8.8%

Peter founded Coho Partners in 1999. He is the chief investment officer of the firm and is responsible for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to his portfolio management and company research responsibilities, he is a partner of the firm, a member of the Investment Committee, and a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Peter has 38 years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to forming Coho Partners, Peter spent 10 years with the investment-counseling firm of Cooke & Bieler, where here he had a wide range of research and portfoli

Ruairi O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 26, 2019

2.51

2.5%

Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.

Chris Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 26, 2019

2.51

2.5%

Chris joined Coho Partners in 2012 as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He was named co-chief investment officer in January 2022, working alongside Peter Thompson who shares responsibility for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to these duties, Chris is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.

Nimrit Kang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 26, 2019

2.51

2.5%

Nimrit joined Coho Partners in 2017 to focus on research and portfolio management. She chairs the Investment Committee meetings and oversees the construction and refinement of the firm’s proprietary Coho 250 universe. She has 18 years of experience in the financial industry and is a partner of the firm.

Ward Kruse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Ward joined Coho Partners in 2019 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Committee. He has 24 years of experience in the financial industry and is a partner of the firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

