Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-0.6%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$957 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.4%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|COHOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|90.30%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|85.32%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|82.26%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|45.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|COHOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|31.56%
|2021
|5.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|74.39%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|13.89%
|2019
|3.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|77.61%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|15.92%
|Net Assets
|957 M
|1 M
|151 B
|48.05%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|1727
|94.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|409 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|39.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.37%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|8.10%
|Stocks
|96.64%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|78.49%
|Cash
|3.36%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|19.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|57.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|53.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|54.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|55.83%
|Healthcare
|30.08%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|0.08%
|Consumer Defense
|27.34%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|0.91%
|Industrials
|15.12%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|9.48%
|Financial Services
|10.36%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|97.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.31%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|20.53%
|Technology
|3.53%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|96.09%
|Energy
|3.39%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|89.03%
|Communication Services
|1.88%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|92.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|94.85%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|93.27%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|95.76%
|US
|96.64%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|29.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|94.87%
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|62.27%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|39.48%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|41.27%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|36.20%
|Dividend Yield
|1.38%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|10.39%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|1.53%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|39.11%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 14, 2013
8.8
8.8%
Peter founded Coho Partners in 1999. He is the chief investment officer of the firm and is responsible for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to his portfolio management and company research responsibilities, he is a partner of the firm, a member of the Investment Committee, and a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Peter has 38 years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to forming Coho Partners, Peter spent 10 years with the investment-counseling firm of Cooke & Bieler, where here he had a wide range of research and portfoli
Nov 26, 2019
2.51
2.5%
Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Nov 26, 2019
2.51
2.5%
Chris joined Coho Partners in 2012 as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He was named co-chief investment officer in January 2022, working alongside Peter Thompson who shares responsibility for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to these duties, Chris is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Nov 26, 2019
2.51
2.5%
Nimrit joined Coho Partners in 2017 to focus on research and portfolio management. She chairs the Investment Committee meetings and oversees the construction and refinement of the firm’s proprietary Coho 250 universe. She has 18 years of experience in the financial industry and is a partner of the firm.
Nov 28, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Ward joined Coho Partners in 2019 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Committee. He has 24 years of experience in the financial industry and is a partner of the firm.
