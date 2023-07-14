Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests include common stocks. The Fund focuses its investments in dividend paying equity securities issued by larger-capitalization (“larger cap”) companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a larger cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, over $5 billion.

The Adviser begins with a screen of approximately 1,000 larger cap companies. Through a combination of quantitative and qualitative analyses, the Adviser further reduces the larger cap universe to approximately 250 companies, which it believes have stable and predictable growth in earnings, revenues, and dividends. It is at this point that the Adviser utilizes a conservative, “bottom-up” approach, constructing and applying a dividend discount model to each of these approximately 250 companies to identify companies with reasonable valuations for the Fund’s investment portfolio. As an important component of its investment strategy, the Adviser also meets regularly with management of its portfolio and perspective portfolio companies, as well as their competitors, customers, and suppliers. The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of 25 to 30 equity securities that meet the Adviser’s stability, dividend and cash flow growth criteria, and with respect to which the Adviser has established comfort with the long-term qualitative aspects of the investment. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the health care sector.