Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AXS Alternative Value Fund

mutual fund
COGVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.4 +0.02 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (COGLX) Primary Inst (COGVX)
COGVX (Mutual Fund)

AXS Alternative Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.4 +0.02 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (COGLX) Primary Inst (COGVX)
COGVX (Mutual Fund)

AXS Alternative Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.4 +0.02 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (COGLX) Primary Inst (COGVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS Alternative Value Fund

COGVX | Fund

$11.40

$13.9 M

0.66%

$0.08

7.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.5%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$13.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 7.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS Alternative Value Fund

COGVX | Fund

$11.40

$13.9 M

0.66%

$0.08

7.88%

COGVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS Alternative Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AXS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Angrist

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by purchasing equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Quantitative Value Technologies, LLC d/b/a Cognios Capital, LLC (“Cognios Capital” or the “Sub-Advisor”) believes are undervalued and likely to appreciate. The Fund generally seeks to purchase common stocks of companies that are constituents of the S&P 500® Index. The Fund may invest across different industries and sectors. The Fund may invest in equity securities in non-U.S. markets and U.S. government securities, either directly or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and mutual funds.

The Fund may use borrowings for investment purposes. In determining when and to what extent to employ borrowing (i.e., leverage), the Sub-Advisor will consider factors such as the relative risks and returns expected from the portfolio as a whole and the costs of such transactions. Borrowings may be structured as secured or unsecured loans, and may have fixed or variable interest rates. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund will only engage in borrowing when the Sub-Advisor believes the return from the additional investments will be greater than the costs associated with the borrowing.

The Sub-Advisor selects securities for purchase and sale using its proprietary ROTA/ROME® investment selection and portfolio construction methodology. ROTA/ROME® focuses on a company’s Return on Total Assets (“ROTA”) and Return on Market Value of Equity (“ROME”) in order to identify companies whose per share intrinsic value has diverged significantly from the current market price of its stock.

ROTA, or Return on Total Assets, measures the profits that a company has earned on the capital invested in the business. The Sub-Advisor believes that companies with higher ROTAs are more attractive investment opportunities than companies with lower ROTAs because a business that has a high ROTA and can maintain that high ROTA over long periods of time most likely has a competitive advantage in the marketplace that gives it an edge over its competition.

ROME, or Return on Market Value of Equity, divides a company’s profits by its current stock price. This “profit yield” is similar in concept to a bond’s “yield.” Like a bond yield, a higher ROME yield generally means that a company’s stock price is lower and cheaper than that of other companies. Similarly, a low ROME yield means the company’s stock price is higher and thus more expensive than that of other companies.

The Sub-Advisor use these two metrics to determine if a particular company is an attractive business (i.e., ROTA) and whether the company’s stock is cheap or expensive (i.e., ROME).

Read More

COGVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -13.6% 215.2% 94.69%
1 Yr 2.8% -58.6% 197.5% 60.36%
3 Yr 10.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 23.51%
5 Yr 1.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 40.69%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.6% -65.1% 22.3% 2.19%
2021 13.4% -25.3% 25.5% 6.68%
2020 -1.7% -8.4% 56.7% 87.09%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 26.88%
2018 -4.8% -9.4% 3.1% 83.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -13.6% 215.2% 91.29%
1 Yr 2.8% -58.6% 197.5% 58.99%
3 Yr 10.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 23.68%
5 Yr 1.8%* -15.1% 32.0% 47.68%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.6% -65.1% 22.3% 2.19%
2021 13.4% -25.3% 25.5% 6.68%
2020 -1.7% -8.4% 56.7% 87.00%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 27.16%
2018 -4.8% -8.9% 3.3% 89.61%

NAV & Total Return History

COGVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COGVX Category Low Category High COGVX % Rank
Net Assets 13.9 M 1 M 151 B 97.68%
Number of Holdings 111 2 1727 27.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.35 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 97.93%
Weighting of Top 10 19.72% 5.0% 99.2% 88.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Oracle Corp 2.46%
  2. Clorox Co 2.38%
  3. Cboe Global Markets Inc 2.37%
  4. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 2.29%
  5. Expeditors International of Washington Inc 2.28%
  6. AbbVie Inc 2.20%
  7. Akamai Technologies Inc 2.15%
  8. Nasdaq Inc 2.13%
  9. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 2.13%
  10. Conagra Brands Inc 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COGVX % Rank
Stocks 		124.15% 28.02% 125.26% 0.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 56.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 54.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 55.42%
Other 		-0.21% -2.02% 26.80% 99.26%
Cash 		-23.94% -88.20% 71.98% 99.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COGVX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		26.58% 0.00% 34.10% 1.16%
Healthcare 		25.51% 0.00% 30.08% 3.08%
Financial Services 		15.74% 0.00% 58.05% 79.88%
Technology 		9.46% 0.00% 54.02% 62.18%
Industrials 		7.55% 0.00% 42.76% 87.12%
Communication Services 		4.71% 0.00% 26.58% 64.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.73% 0.00% 22.74% 83.71%
Utilities 		3.39% 0.00% 27.04% 65.67%
Energy 		1.71% 0.00% 54.00% 94.76%
Real Estate 		1.62% 0.00% 90.54% 65.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 95.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COGVX % Rank
US 		121.23% 24.51% 121.23% 0.17%
Non US 		2.92% 0.00% 41.42% 58.48%

COGVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 7.88% 0.04% 45.41% 0.76%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 66.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

COGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 73.36%

COGVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COGVX Category Low Category High COGVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 41.90% 82.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COGVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COGVX Category Low Category High COGVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -1.51% 4.28% 54.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COGVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COGVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Angrist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Prior to co-founding Cognios Capital, Mr. Angrist was a Co-Owner of and Portfolio Manager at Helzberg Angrist Capital (“HAC”), the predecessor firm to Cognios. HAC was an alternative asset investment firm specializing in deep value, long/short equity hedge fund management. Prior to HAC, Mr. Angrist was a Portfolio Manager for a mutual fund company, The Buffalo Funds, where he launched and managed the Buffalo Micro Cap Fund. Mr. Angrist also served as a Principal with the private equity firm Harvest Partners, Inc. in New York City. Prior to that he was a senior consultant for a leading, independent management consulting firm. Mr. Angrist’s educational background includes an MBA and a B.S. (Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa) from Tulane University.

Brian Machtley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Mr. Machtley is a co-founder of Quantitative Value Technologies, LLC (d/b/a Cognios Capital). Prior to Quantitative Technologies, he was a co-founder and portfolio manager at Cognios Capital, LLC (founded in 2008) and was its Executive Vice President. Mr. Machtley was also a Managing Director at Brandmeyer Enterprises, a Single Family Office (from 2010-2019). Prior to this, Mr. Machtley was a Senior Analyst at Helzberg Angrist Capital, LLC, an investment manager (from 2007 – 2008), an Associate Portfolio Manager at the Discovery Group, a hedge fund company (from 2003 – 2007), and an Analyst at Houlihan Lokey, a global investment bank (from 2001 – 2003). Mr. Machtley received his B.S. in Business Administration with majors in Finance and Economics from Drake University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×