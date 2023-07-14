Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.5%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$13.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.7%
Expense Ratio 7.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by purchasing equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Quantitative Value Technologies, LLC d/b/a Cognios Capital, LLC (“Cognios Capital” or the “Sub-Advisor”) believes are undervalued and likely to appreciate. The Fund generally seeks to purchase common stocks of companies that are constituents of the S&P 500® Index. The Fund may invest across different industries and sectors. The Fund may invest in equity securities in non-U.S. markets and U.S. government securities, either directly or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and mutual funds.
The Fund may use borrowings for investment purposes. In determining when and to what extent to employ borrowing (i.e., leverage), the Sub-Advisor will consider factors such as the relative risks and returns expected from the portfolio as a whole and the costs of such transactions. Borrowings may be structured as secured or unsecured loans, and may have fixed or variable interest rates. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund will only engage in borrowing when the Sub-Advisor believes the return from the additional investments will be greater than the costs associated with the borrowing.
The Sub-Advisor selects securities for purchase and sale using its proprietary ROTA/ROME® investment selection and portfolio construction methodology. ROTA/ROME® focuses on a company’s Return on Total Assets (“ROTA”) and Return on Market Value of Equity (“ROME”) in order to identify companies whose per share intrinsic value has diverged significantly from the current market price of its stock.
ROTA, or Return on Total Assets, measures the profits that a company has earned on the capital invested in the business. The Sub-Advisor believes that companies with higher ROTAs are more attractive investment opportunities than companies with lower ROTAs because a business that has a high ROTA and can maintain that high ROTA over long periods of time most likely has a competitive advantage in the marketplace that gives it an edge over its competition.
ROME, or Return on Market Value of Equity, divides a company’s profits by its current stock price. This “profit yield” is similar in concept to a bond’s “yield.” Like a bond yield, a higher ROME yield generally means that a company’s stock price is lower and cheaper than that of other companies. Similarly, a low ROME yield means the company’s stock price is higher and thus more expensive than that of other companies.
The Sub-Advisor use these two metrics to determine if a particular company is an attractive business (i.e., ROTA) and whether the company’s stock is cheap or expensive (i.e., ROME).
|Period
|COGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|94.69%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|60.36%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|23.51%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|40.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|COGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|2.19%
|2021
|13.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|6.68%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|87.09%
|2019
|5.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|26.88%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|83.33%
|Period
|COGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|91.29%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|58.99%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|23.68%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|47.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|COGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|2.19%
|2021
|13.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|6.68%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|87.00%
|2019
|5.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|27.16%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|89.61%
|COGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COGVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.9 M
|1 M
|151 B
|97.68%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|2
|1727
|27.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.35 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|97.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.72%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|88.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COGVX % Rank
|Stocks
|124.15%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|0.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|56.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|54.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|55.42%
|Other
|-0.21%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|99.26%
|Cash
|-23.94%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|99.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COGVX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|26.58%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|1.16%
|Healthcare
|25.51%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|3.08%
|Financial Services
|15.74%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|79.88%
|Technology
|9.46%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|62.18%
|Industrials
|7.55%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|87.12%
|Communication Services
|4.71%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|64.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.73%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|83.71%
|Utilities
|3.39%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|65.67%
|Energy
|1.71%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|94.76%
|Real Estate
|1.62%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|65.84%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|95.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|COGVX % Rank
|US
|121.23%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|0.17%
|Non US
|2.92%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|58.48%
|COGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|7.88%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|0.76%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|COGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|COGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|COGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|73.36%
|COGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COGVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|82.03%
|COGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|COGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|COGVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|54.31%
|COGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$1.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.738
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2016
5.66
5.7%
Prior to co-founding Cognios Capital, Mr. Angrist was a Co-Owner of and Portfolio Manager at Helzberg Angrist Capital (“HAC”), the predecessor firm to Cognios. HAC was an alternative asset investment firm specializing in deep value, long/short equity hedge fund management. Prior to HAC, Mr. Angrist was a Portfolio Manager for a mutual fund company, The Buffalo Funds, where he launched and managed the Buffalo Micro Cap Fund. Mr. Angrist also served as a Principal with the private equity firm Harvest Partners, Inc. in New York City. Prior to that he was a senior consultant for a leading, independent management consulting firm. Mr. Angrist’s educational background includes an MBA and a B.S. (Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa) from Tulane University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2016
5.66
5.7%
Mr. Machtley is a co-founder of Quantitative Value Technologies, LLC (d/b/a Cognios Capital). Prior to Quantitative Technologies, he was a co-founder and portfolio manager at Cognios Capital, LLC (founded in 2008) and was its Executive Vice President. Mr. Machtley was also a Managing Director at Brandmeyer Enterprises, a Single Family Office (from 2010-2019). Prior to this, Mr. Machtley was a Senior Analyst at Helzberg Angrist Capital, LLC, an investment manager (from 2007 – 2008), an Associate Portfolio Manager at the Discovery Group, a hedge fund company (from 2003 – 2007), and an Analyst at Houlihan Lokey, a global investment bank (from 2001 – 2003). Mr. Machtley received his B.S. in Business Administration with majors in Finance and Economics from Drake University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
