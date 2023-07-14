The Market Neutral Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by balancing “long” and “short” positions. To do this, the Market Neutral Fund will buy (take long positions in) equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Quantitative Value Technologies, LLC d/b/a Cognios Capital (“Cognios Capital” or the “Sub-Advisor”) believes are undervalued and more likely to appreciate and, at the same time, borrow and then sell (take short positions in) equity securities of U.S. companies that the Sub-Advisor believes are likely to underperform the long positions over time. The Market Neutral Fund generally seeks to purchase and sell short common stock of companies that are constituents of the S&P 500® Index. The Market Neutral Fund may invest across different industries and sectors. The Fund may also invest in the securities of issuers of any size.

When the Market Neutral Fund takes a long position, it purchases a stock outright. The Market Neutral Fund increases in value when the market price of the stock exceeds the cost per share to acquire the stock. In addition, the Market Neutral Fund will earn dividend income when dividends are paid on stocks owned by the Market Neutral Fund. When the Market Neutral Fund takes a short position, it sells at the current market price a stock it does not own but has borrowed in anticipation that the market price of the stock will decline or underperform the positions in the long portfolio. To complete, or close out, the short sale transaction, the Market Neutral Fund buys the same stock in the market at a later date and returns it to the lender. The Market Neutral Fund will make money if the market price of the borrowed stock goes down further than the borrowing costs, including dividend expenses when stocks held short pay dividends, and the Market Neutral Fund is able to replace the borrowed stock. While it is not guaranteed, the Sub-Advisor expects that dividend income will exceed dividend expense on an annual basis. Alternatively, if the price of the stock goes up after the short sale and before the short position is closed, the Market Neutral Fund will lose money on that position because it will have to pay more to replace the borrowed stock than the Market Neutral Fund received when the Market Neutral Fund sold the stock short.

Under normal circumstances, the Market Neutral Fund intends to generally remain “market neutral” on a “Beta-adjusted basis.” As used here, Beta is a statistical measure of the sensitivity of a company’s stock price to the movement of a broad stock market index. For the Market Neutral Fund, the Sub-Advisor considers a company’s stock price Beta relative to the S&P 500® Index. A Beta of 1.0 means a stock generally moves up and down in proportion to the movement of the stock market. A Beta greater than 1.0 means a stock generally moves up and down more than the movement of the stock market. A Beta less than 1.0 means that a stock generally moves up and down less than the movement of the stock market. “Beta-adjusted market neutral” means that the Sub-Advisor will attempt to offset 100% of the Market Neutral Fund’s long exposure to the Beta of the broad stock market (i.e., the up and down movements of the S&P 500® Index) by sizing the short positions based on the relative Betas of the long positions compared to the short positions. For example, when the Betas of the short positions are higher than the Betas of the long positions, fewer dollars of short positions are needed to offset the Betas of the long portfolio. In this case, the Market Neutral Fund will be “net long” on a dollar basis (i.e., more dollars invested in the long positions than in the short positions), but will still be “market neutral” on a Beta-adjusted basis. A “Beta-adjusted market neutral” strategy typically seeks to derive total returns strictly from stock picking Alpha, with none of the return over time coming from the general up and down movement of the broader stock market (described further below). Over time, since the Market Neutral Fund is Beta-adjusted market neutral, the Market Neutral Fund’s total return is expected to be largely independent of the positive or negative total returns of the broad stock market.

An actively managed stock portfolio’s gross investment return is generally driven by three factors: (i) the overall stock market’s return (i.e., in the Market Neutral Fund’s case, the overall stock market’s return is measured using the S&P 500® Total Return Index, the Fund’s benchmark); (ii) the sensitivity of the portfolio to changes in prices in the overall stock market (i.e., the portfolio’s Beta relative to the stock market); and (iii) the Sub-Advisor’s ability to do better or worse than what would be predicted by multiplying the market’s return by the portfolio’s Beta (i.e., (i) times (ii) above). This last component (iii) is called Alpha and is the risk-adjusted (i.e., Beta-adjusted) outperformance or underperformance of the portfolio relative to the stock market. Since the Market Neutral Fund has generally attempted to hedge all of the overall market’s returns on a Beta-adjusted basis through its short positions, all of the Market Neutral Fund’s net return is expected to be solely the Alpha generated by the Sub-Advisor, less all of the Market Neutral Fund’s fees and expenses. Positive Alpha can be generated if the stocks selected for the long portfolio exceed the performance of the S&P 500® Total Return Index and/or if the stocks selected for the short portfolio underperform the S&P 500® Total Return Index, less all of the Market Neutral Fund’s fees and expenses.

By employing this long/short Beta-adjusted market neutral investment strategy, the Market Neutral Fund seeks to limit its volatility relative to movements in the overall stock market and limit downside risk during market declines. The Market Neutral Fund may achieve a gain if the securities in its long portfolio outperform the securities in its short portfolio, each taken as a whole, even if the short positions generate a loss, as long as the loss in the short portfolio does not exceed the gain in the long portfolio. Conversely, the Market Neutral Fund may incur a loss if the securities in its short portfolio outperform the securities in its long portfolio. The Sub-Advisor attempts to achieve returns for the Market Neutral Fund that at least exceed the return on short-term fixed-income securities, with the broader goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted total returns compared to the S&P 500® Total Return Index.

The Market Neutral Fund may use borrowings or short sales for investment purposes (i.e., leverage). The Market Neutral Fund’s use of short positions will add financial leverage that is similar to borrowing money for investment purposes. In determining when and to what extent to employ leverage, the Sub-Advisor will consider factors such as the relative risks and returns expected from the portfolio as a whole and the costs of such transactions. Borrowings may be structured as secured or unsecured loans and may have fixed or variable interest rates. The Market Neutral Fund may borrow or use short sales (i.e., leverage) to the maximum extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Market Neutral Fund will use leverage when the Sub-Advisor believes the return from the additional investments will be greater than the costs associated with the borrowing. The Fund may at times hold long and short positions that in the aggregate exceed the value of its net assets (i.e., so that the Fund is effectively leveraged).

The Sub-Advisor selects securities for purchase or short sale using its proprietary ROTA/ROME® selection and portfolio construction methodology. ROTA/ROME® focuses on a company’s Return on Total Assets (“ROTA”) and Return on Market Value of Equity (“ROME”) in order to identify companies whose per share intrinsic value has diverged significantly from the current market price of its stock.

ROTA, or Return on Total Assets, measures the profits that a company has earned on the capital invested in the business. The portfolio managers believe that companies with higher ROTAs are more attractive investment opportunities than companies with lower ROTAs because a business that has a high ROTA and can maintain that high ROTA over long periods of time most likely has some sort of competitive advantage in the marketplace that gives it an edge over its competition.

ROME, or Return on Market Value of Equity, divides a company’s profits by its current stock price. This “profit yield” is similar in concept to a bond’s “yield.” Like a bond yield, a higher ROME yield generally means that a company’s stock price is lower and cheaper. Similarly, a low ROME yield means the company’s stock price is higher and thus more expensive than that of other companies.

The Sub-Advisor uses these two metrics together to determine if a particular company is an attractive business (i.e., ROTA) and whether that company’s stock is cheap or expensive (i.e., ROME).

The Sub-Advisor will periodically reconstitute and rebalance the Fund’s portfolio according to its quantitative investment strategy, which may result in significant portfolio turnover. A higher rate of portfolio turnover increases transaction expenses, which may negatively affect the Market Neutral Fund’s performance. High portfolio turnover also may result in the realization of substantial net short-term capital gains, which, when distributed, are taxable to shareholders as ordinary income.