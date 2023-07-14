Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

F/m Investments Large Cap Focused Fund

mutual fund
COGGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.98 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (COGGX) Primary Inst (COGEX) Inv (IAFMX) Inst (IAFLX)
COGGX (Mutual Fund)

F/m Investments Large Cap Focused Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.98 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (COGGX) Primary Inst (COGEX) Inv (IAFMX) Inst (IAFLX)
COGGX (Mutual Fund)

F/m Investments Large Cap Focused Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.98 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (COGGX) Primary Inst (COGEX) Inv (IAFMX) Inst (IAFLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

F/m Investments Large Cap Focused Fund

COGGX | Fund

$13.98

$74.2 M

0.00%

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.9%

1 yr return

7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$74.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 195.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

F/m Investments Large Cap Focused Fund

COGGX | Fund

$13.98

$74.2 M

0.00%

1.41%

COGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    F/m Investments Large Cap Focused Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    F/m investments, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Francisco Bido

Fund Description

COGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.9% -41.7% 64.0% 14.22%
1 Yr 7.5% -46.2% 77.9% 83.65%
3 Yr -5.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 78.68%
5 Yr 0.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 56.87%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -85.9% 81.6% 84.78%
2021 0.4% -31.0% 26.7% 72.44%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 54.23%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 51.25%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 2.0% 17.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.9% -41.7% 64.0% 13.15%
1 Yr 7.5% -46.2% 77.9% 79.29%
3 Yr -5.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 78.40%
5 Yr 0.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 62.70%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -85.9% 81.6% 84.78%
2021 0.4% -31.0% 26.7% 72.44%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 54.23%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 51.34%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 3.1% 36.03%

NAV & Total Return History

COGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COGGX Category Low Category High COGGX % Rank
Net Assets 74.2 M 189 K 222 B 87.92%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 91.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.5 M -1.37 M 104 B 88.46%
Weighting of Top 10 49.82% 11.4% 116.5% 32.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.13%
  2. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  4. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  5. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  6. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  7. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  8. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  9. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%
  10. Alphabet Inc Cedear 6.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COGGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.23% 50.26% 104.50% 80.71%
Cash 		3.77% -10.83% 49.73% 14.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 48.64%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 52.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 45.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 44.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COGGX % Rank
Technology 		54.93% 0.00% 65.70% 2.31%
Healthcare 		12.20% 0.00% 39.76% 54.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.64% 0.00% 62.57% 76.59%
Industrials 		8.47% 0.00% 30.65% 21.35%
Communication Services 		5.15% 0.00% 66.40% 88.13%
Financial Services 		4.91% 0.00% 43.06% 86.73%
Consumer Defense 		2.70% 0.00% 25.50% 64.55%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 62.90%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 81.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 75.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 85.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COGGX % Rank
US 		94.33% 34.69% 100.00% 52.27%
Non US 		1.90% 0.00% 54.22% 64.06%

COGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

COGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.01% 20.29% 20.24%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 69.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

COGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 195.00% 0.00% 316.74% 98.41%

COGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COGGX Category Low Category High COGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 53.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COGGX Category Low Category High COGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.63% -6.13% 1.75% 71.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Francisco Bido

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Mr. Bido is Head of Quantitative Research of F/m Investments, LLC. Prior to this, Mr. Bido held the same title at Cognios Capital, LLC. Before Cognios, he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher at American Century, an investment manager (from 2004 - 2013), and a Consultant at Accenture, f/k/a Andersen Consulting, a management consulting and technology services company (from 1998 - 2003). Mr. Bido received his M.S. and M.A. degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics, respectively, from the University of Arizona, M.S. in Mathematics from New York University’s Courant Institute, and B.S. in Electromechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra.

Alexander Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Mr. Morris is a founder and partner in KBC as well as a founder and Managing Director of Rowhouse Capital Management since 2015. Previously, Mr. Morris was at Fortigent, LLC, joining in the firm in 2011 and where he served in a corporate development role, developing and executing a new business strategy and product offering as well as leading significant aspects of the firm’s successful sale to LPL Financial. Mr. Morris began his career in 2006 with Europe-based alternative asset manager Caliburn Capital Partners, where he helped to establish four class-leading investment funds, open offices in North America and Asia. Caliburn’s flagship Strategic and Global Inefficiencies fund invested in emerging asset managers. In 2008, Mr. Morris joined Longville Investments, a private equity firm supporting European family offices with fundamental analysis, transaction execution and long term capital management. In 2009, Mr. Morris returned to the US to launch the family office practice of Pacific Capital Bancorp, and to define the bank’s wealth management strategy. Mr. Morris then joined the Financial Services Practice of Hitachi Consulting Corp. as a senior level business consultant advising clients on corporate strategy and acquisitions.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×